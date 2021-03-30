Can years of criminalizing minorities in New York for marijuana use be repaired?

Everything indicates that nothing will oppose that this Tuesday, both houses of the State Legislature carry out the vote to approve one of the legislations most controversial in history New York: Legalization of Marijuana for Recreational Use by Those 21 and Over. At first glance, there is the consensus of many coalitions that this law as it stands on paper is putting a nail in the coffin of decades of criminalization of communities. poorest African American and Hispanic women.

In the words of Melissa Moore, coalition member Access to Marijuana through Regulated Commerce (Start Smart NY) This reform, which is almost a reality, has a powerful advantage: it comprehensively addresses the harms of criminalization to minorities and creates a “national model” of investment in the hardest hit communities for crimes associated with the possession of this herb.

“Through the tireless work of people affected by the ban, advocates and legislators, such as the majority leader of the Assembly Crystal Peoples-Stokes and the senator Liz krueger, New York is only hours away from ushering in a new era of fair justice, “reacted Moore.

The coalitions that promoted this legislative reform for decades, had at hand as their main flag a very clear trend, on how the police officers have approached the poorest communities for possession of marijuana.

Eight times more arrested

As for the specific case of the Big Apple, according to a report presented by the municipal comptroller Scott Stringer, between 2010 and 2017, the 51.3% of arrests related to marijuana were black and the 35.2% were Latino.

This means that there was eight times more arrests of black and Hispanic people than of white people by applications associated with the cannabis law. The contrast is clear: 86.5% versus 10.5% percent.

The data from the same report show that the sum of race and the neighborhood where someone resides is a mixture that has determined the probability that arrest him for marijuana in New York City.

The Comptroller’s statistics specify that 10 neighborhoods in the Big Apple with the largest populations of blacks and Latinos, they accounted for more than one-third (35.1%) of all arrests. And the 10 neighborhoods with the smallest black and Latino populations just 6.9%.

Half of these neighborhoods are located in parts of The Bronx, where as many residents comment the smoke of those who consume the grass is “thicker”.

There in the Jerome Avenue, in front of a sports field on 193 Street, one afternoon in the summer of 2018, the young man from Dominican origin Vicente Peguero, The 28-year-old received the full weight of justice when he was pulled from the interior of a vehicle by officials of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), because he was smoking ‘cannabis’.

“I was with three friends and they asked us to roll down the window. When they smelled the grass they forced us out. We only had one ‘pot’ cigarette that we were sharing. From that moment they sunk the three of us in a series of criminal proceedings. That until the sun today we are paying. As much as one wants to work honestly, this stain condemns you, “said Peguero, just one testimony among thousands of how the penalty for the use of weed has truncated many destinations.

The activist Anthony Posada reasons that the new law that will see light in NY has “good prospects.” (Photo: File-El Diario)

Damage repair

The new law, which will be in force in a matter of hours, could be a breath of fresh air in the lives of thousands of people, like Vicente, who have a criminal record for crimes associated with the possession of less than three ounces of cannabis, since the normative package establishes an automatic cancellation of this specific type of antecedent.

As of the approval of this legislation in Albany, each city and each county can pass more restrictive laws, always having as a backdrop that ‘cannabis’ is treated as a licit substance in those over 21 years of age.

In the opinion of Antony Posada, of the community justice unit in ‘The Legal Aid Society’, this scheme of automatic expungement of criminal records, in addition to the fact that the smell of marijuana will no longer be a legal justification for conducting police searches, will allow “repair years of criminalization unfair ”.

“This is something that many disproportionately punished communities wanted to see. We think New York is giving a step forward, compared to other laws passed in the country. Because in addition the taxes derived from these operations, which will be regulated, will be they will reinvest in the neighborhoods themselves that they were targeted for years of discrimination, “said the activist.

Sources of NYPD they denied The newspaper that there is a “racist or class approach approach” in any crime by this institution.

“In fact, everything points to the fact that historically there is a sustained decline in arrests for minor offenses in the last five years, “said the informant.

Community taxes

The legislation is very specific in considering what will be the destination of tax revenue of proceeds from the formal cannabis trade to adults in New York.

All these taxes would be deposited in a New York State Cannabis Background, which will have to cover the costs to administer the program and implement the law.

The remaining funding would be divided in three ways: 40% to education, 40% in a reinvestment fund in the communities most affected by the criminalization of drug possession and 20% in drug treatment and prevention programs.

After the green light was given in the State Assembly and Senate, both houses with a Democratic majority, the approval of this legislation by Governor Andrew Cuomo does not seem like a problem.

“It is about creating a new perfectly regulated market that will provide jobs and benefit the economy, it is also an act of justice for the marginalized communities for a long time. It also ensures that those who have been unfairly penalized in the past now get a chance to rebuild your life. I hope that this legislation will soon become law, “reasoned the state president.

50% licenses for minorities

One of the points that the more it blocked the approval of this law in New York, it was precisely the experience of other states where large capitals and entrepreneurs turned out to be the only beneficiaries of the sale of the herb when it became a legal product.

In New York, the agreement of a majority of Democratic lawmakers creates a two-tier licensing structure that would allow for a wide range of producers and retail store categories.

Legislation about to come out of the oven, specifies a social and economic equity program that would make it easier for communities disproportionately affected by cannabis law enforcement to participate in the new business. That implies, the creation of 50% minority licenses or women, distressed farmers and disabled veterans. The plan is to encourage participation in the industry.

“This will be a disaster”

In the streets there are conflicting opinions. The Mexican Luisa Zea, 65 years old and a resident of Harlem, he is part of the chorus of New Yorkers who are concerned that legalization is “making it easier for young people to have more access to drugs.”

“I don’t know if people know the seriousness of the drug issue here in New York. On every corner of Harlem, there are people lying in the streets smoking early. Now, everything will be easier for even children to enter that world. Democrats want to legalize everything, abortion, drugs, prostitution. This will be a disaster ”, commented the Puebla grandmother of two teenagers.

Luisa’s reaction somehow sums up the theory of the organized groups that oppose this legislative step, as well as those who consider that it will mean an increase in road accidents because the use of the herb affects “judgment, reaction time and general alertness.”

In numbers: More poverty, more arrests

93% of arrests for possession of marijuana in New York City in 2020 involved people from Hispanic or African-American communities, according to statistics from ‘The Legal Aids Society’

10 of the neighborhoods of New York City with the highest rates of arrests and prosecutions for illegal possession of marijuana, three are in Brooklyn, three in Manhattan and four in the Bronx.

50% of Bronx neighborhoods They are in the group of localities with the highest average number of arrests.

13 times higher It has been the rate of marijuana-related arrests in El Barrio (East Harlem) compared to any other neighborhood in Manhattan.

10 neighborhoods with the highest rates of arrests linked to cannabis have an average poverty rate of 32.5%, more than double the rate of the 10 neighborhoods with the lowest rates of arrests.

7 of the ten neighborhoods Low-income earners in New York City are also in the group with the highest rates of weed-related arrests.

1 in seven arrests misdemeanors carried out in the Big Apple, during 2010, were charges for possession of marijuana in small doses, says the Comptroller’s report.