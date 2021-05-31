Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta show the strength of their love with a romantic photograph of their vacation in Capri

A few weeks ago the disappearance of actor Can Yaman from social networks alarmed his followers. Some believed that this abandonment could be due to the fact that his partner, the presenter Diletta Leotta, had asked him to take a break from the networks; others thought it could all be due to a glitch with Instagram. There were even some who speculated about the possible breakup of the Turkish couple of the moment.

Now, the couple wanted to make it clear that their relationship is going perfectly. A few images and videos of his latest romantic getaway have been enough to disprove the continuous rumors that revolve around the couple.

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta have shared some of the moments of this trip in which, for example, they have thrown themselves into the water, in the middle of the sea, from an impressive yacht or they have entered a rock, discovering a truly amazing landscape.

The place chosen by the couple has been the Island of Capri and, precisely, it has been the sports presenter who has been in charge of publishing, in the stories of the social network, a Compilation video of how they have lived this trip as a couple, showing how in love they are.