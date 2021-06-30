Can we trust the border guards?

Shutterstock / Cristian Borrego Sala ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/3nkcp.HW0067KpQoRq7XYw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/6O25Ifh.fWZAYGufMUpivQ–~B/aD05NTU7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/b57a53d40a5ab7c4106c789dbc3f1430″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/3nkcp.HW0067KpQoRq7XYw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNi42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/6O25Ifh.fWZAYGufMUpivQ–~B/aD05NTU7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/b57a53d40a5ab7c4106c789dbc3f1430″/>

The recent border tension in Ceuta and the celebration of World Refugee Day on June 20 call for a reflection on the guarantee of the rights of migrants and the strengthening of cooperation mechanisms for a more just and orderly migration management. On this occasion, the European Parliament issued a statement criticizing the agreements on the return and return of irregular migrants, highlighting the importance of guaranteeing human rights obligations towards migrants and refugees.

A few weeks ago, the autonomous city of Ceuta was experiencing a moment of migratory pressure as a result of the political-diplomatic tension between Spain and Morocco. Much was said in the press, debates and social gatherings, as well as in the academic media about what they called the ‘migratory crisis in Ceuta’, given the sudden arrival of about eight thousand migrants to this small city of 18.5 km² in the North from Africa.

Some have called it ‘invasion’, ‘assault’, ‘attack’, even terms that cannot be used in this article; on the one hand because they are not correct and, above all, because they are false. What is wrong with its use lies in the fact that it would not be an ‘invasion’ or ‘attack’ in any case because a violent assault has not been observed and with pretensions to occupy the border area, orchestrated in a systematic and planned manner. It has clearly been an attempt made by an important group of people who have crossed the border to request residence or international protection in Spanish territory. Nothing is further from the terms used by a sector of the press and certain political groups. Furthermore, the repeated use of these terms, as well as the concept of ‘migratory crisis’, contributes to escalate the tension sought by the Moroccan regime.

However, it should be noted that of this group of people who crossed the border, with the collusion of Morocco, the vast majority were returned under the bilateral agreement between Spain and Morocco, essentially remaining unaccompanied minors (around a thousand) .

Having clarified these terms, we proceed to analyze the origins and impact of the events that occurred and the consequences that these circumstances should have for the development of a European policy not only on asylum and refuge, but also on migration management.

Borders outsourcing

The claim to use migration as a foreign policy weapon stems from what has come to be called externalization of the border and which is the phenomenon by which the European Union (EU) gives its neighboring countries a role vital in securing the external border and managing migratory flows, through a strategy of ‘remote governance’. We see how the Union’s borders acquire elasticity, extending far beyond the European territory through cooperative practices with third countries.

Cooperation with countries of origin and transit is at the center of migration management in the Mediterranean. In particular, the front-line countries, and therefore the Union as a whole, depend to a great extent on bilateral agreements, which have made countries such as Morocco, Turkey or Libya the guardians of Europe’s borders. However, this collaboration has resulted in the creation of ‘buffer states’ on the southern shore of the Mediterranean and raises several questions regarding their legality and even operability.

Collusion with authoritarian regimes

In the first place, the EU’s collusion with authoritarian regimes or regimes of dubious democratic quality, known for their disregard for the human rights of their citizens or of foreigners who reside or transit through their territories, is reinforced.

These states benefit from European dependence on migration issues and use these flows as a bargaining chip to achieve European aid, advantageous trade agreements or support their interests in foreign policy.

Cancellation of international protection

Second, by turning these countries into the southern border police, through the development of pre-border surveillance, the application of the European protection provided by the border is avoided, since the countries that exercise the control are not covered by European legislation.

Furthermore, by moving the border outside the EU, in a preventive process, the migrant is immediately classified as ‘irregular’, even before crossing the border. This ignores the idiosyncrasies of the migration process and the fact that among these migrants one can find asylum seekers, refugees, calling into question the application of the principle of international protection.

In short, this outsourcing of the European border calls into question the guarantee of European principles and international law.

The deepening of the European pact on migration and asylum should contemplate a greater emphasis on a protection framework with European standards that elevates the migration management model in force until today.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Susana Raquel de Sousa Ferreira does not receive a salary, nor does she carry out consulting work, nor does she own shares, nor does she receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and she has declared that she lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.