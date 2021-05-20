Can we talk about a war on equal terms between Israel and Hamas?

Israeli soldiers, at a post near the Gaza border, on May 15. (Photo: AMIR COHEN via REUTERS)

Two sides, two adversaries, two past and two present, two ways of thinking, two armed strategies, two causes. The new wave of violence between Israel and the Palestinian militias in Gaza seems marked by a clear dichotomy, thus exposed, but reality escapes that simplicity: we are facing an asymmetric confrontation between one of the largest armies on the planet and armed groups that have developed the ability to attack and harm the other.

The consequences of this disparity can be seen in the cold statistics, in the effects of the shock: until this Tuesday, the deaths registered in the Strip amount to 220 and the injured, to 6,000, according to United Nations data, which adds that there are 60,000 people displaced by damage to their homes. On the Israeli side, there are 10 dead and 80 wounded. The buildings reached are a dozen.

What Israel has

The Israeli Armed Forces (IDF, in Hebrew) are ranked 20th out of 140 countries in the classification of the greatest military powers, according to the Global Firepower list for 2021 that analyzes from military power to budgets, passing through logistics capacity.

The country has 643,000 troops, of which 170,000 are active military personnel and 465,000 are reservists, in a country where military service is compulsory for both men and women. There are also 8,000 members of paramilitary forces.

The Defense budget amounts to about 13,600 million euros this year, which places it as the 17th country in spending on the matter, when by population -9 million- it is number 96. To all this is added the aid inestimable of its greatest ally, the USA. Every year, Israel receives 3.3 billion euros in direct military aid from the US and counts on Washington, for …

