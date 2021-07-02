Can we know when the first case of covid-19 arose?

For example, the SEIR model includes an intermediate state, exposed individual (E) with which it is tried to simulate the incubation period. Or the SITR model, where some people or individuals are treated (T), understood as “treated” isolated or vaccinated, thus avoiding the generation of possible infections from them. Or the SIRS models, which are endemic models used for diseases such as seasonal flu, where recovered people can lose their immunity and be susceptible to falling ill again.

The development of the models has two phases, the first of adjustment or training and the second of prediction. The first determines the function or mathematical model and the values ​​of the parameters that are compatible with the data observed with the evolution of the epidemic (Bayesian approach).

Once we have the model that best fits the data, we move on to the second phase, the prediction phase. The problem, on some occasions, as in this pandemic, has been the lack of data. In the first months of the pandemic, the real number of infected was unknown, so the uncertainty was very high. However, as data has been obtained, mathematical models have helped us to understand how this epidemic is developing and to design strategies to control it effectively.

Know how it disappears to find out how it appeared

The models that we have described in the previous section can be useful to predict the evolution of the disease, but not to trace back the appearance of the first case. To achieve this objective, the researchers of our article of interest have used in an innovative way a mathematical model developed for the extinction of species.

Originally, the model helps predict when a species will disappear based on the number of organisms detected. But in this case a clever approach has been used. The model has been inverted so that it works in the opposite direction to get to the first case, taking into account those that were detected some time later and even those that went unnoticed at first.

The conclusions of this article coincide with those of other previously published studies: the authors once again indicate the Date of November 17, 2019 to which we alluded previously.

If they are right When the WHO reacted at the end of January 2020, the infection was already in half the world. The epidemic emerged earlier than estimated and also spread more quickly.

There are two factors that could influence: (1) transmission between asymptomatic individuals was unknown and (2) aerosol transmission was unknown. As we have discussed, data was missing.

Everything converges in November 2019

The fact that both investigations into specific cases and a mathematical model indicate a certain date for the appearance of the first covid-19 case is very encouraging and indicates that this detective investigation is on the right track.

A possible weakness of the model could be the existence of some type of bias when detecting cases at the beginning of the pandemic, especially when dealing with a single country. Perhaps in the future we can obtain more information, or create a model that takes this aspect into account. Or maybe we really have already found the original case.

In any case, after the uproar created by the health crisis, now we already glimpse the stage in which we will look back more calmly and we will be able to write the history of the pandemic.