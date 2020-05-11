He was called the “happiest man in the world” and represents the spiritual and philosophical values ​​of Buddhism, although he was born in France and earned a doctorate in molecular genetics from the Pasteur Institute.

Matthieu Ricard, a scientist who became a monk while traveling to Tibet, is the son of another great Frenchman: Jean François Revel, the prototype of a secular man with a cultivated European liberal and democratic education.

Glancing at the newspapers where the pandemic rages, I stumbled upon an interview with Le Monde in yesterday’s issue. Faced with the anxiety and internal suffering produced by the present and future struggle, Ricard reminds us that the interdependence between man, nature and other species is the “Antidote to the self-destruction of humanity”.

Ricard traveled the world as a photographer and translator for the Dalai Lama; He spoke with his father in a famous book called “The Monk and the Philosopher”, where the field of Buddhist thought contrasts with the philosophy and values ​​of European democracy in the 20th century.

I never knew if Revel, the father, was as happy as his son, but a few years ago I understood the philosopher who warned about totalitarian threats like communism and Nazism. The same challenge that we have today in Mexico against the lackluster dogmatism of the so-called Fourth Transformation.

To face the future, Ricard proposes the Buddhist maxim: not to cause suffering to man, not to cause pain to other species and not to harm Earth. But how can we adapt our thinking to the greatest challenge of our existence? How can we assimilate the damage and human suffering that the epidemic already causes? We can try to elevate our interior landscape through meditation or mystical contemplation to adapt to the world, but it is essential to know that science can achieve a vaccine as soon as possible.

It is common to read in multiple publications that everything will change after the Covid-19. “It will no longer be as before”, although reality and history tell us that no time was similar to the previous one. More closely related to the thought of Revel – who was a master of philosophy and an anti-drug liberal, we see the world from the scientific point of view that Dr. Ricard himself resigned.

Where’s the truth? For some years I have had no doubt: in science. Where is the peace and therefore the happiness? Ricard discovers her far from the laboratories of molecular biology, in the beauty of the Himalayas and Buddhist thought. Absorbed in his spiritual discovery, he preaches to the world that indispensable coherence of humanity to avoid suffering.

But there is no doubt that humanity will learn with the challenge of the pandemic in the sciences and, hopefully, in the oriental values ​​of harmony with ourselves, with the other species and the Earth, our home for now unwavering.

The Covid-19 It arises like other plagues and this time it will charge a hundredth of the victims that there were in past times. Medical science, communications, and knowledge of economic phenomena will make this pandemic less painful and lasting. All future times will be better.

