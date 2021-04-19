Can Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and Zinc Help Prevent or Treat COVID-19



Vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc deficiency can contribute to poor immune function.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased interest in supplements. Zinc, vitamin C and vitamin D were considered by consumers as a preventive measure and even as part of the treatment. What Immunity Experts Say, Can these vitamins help prevent or treat coronavirus disease?

Nutrients for the immune system

The Harvard School of Public Health notes that eating enough nutrients as part of a varied diet is necessary for the health and function of all cells, including immune cells. He notes that examples of nutrients that have been identified as critical for immune cell growth and function include vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, selenium, iron, and protein (including the amino acid glutamine).

Can vitamin D, vitamin C, and zinc prevent or treat COVID-19?

Vitamin D

Study evidence has shown that in individuals with vitamin D deficiency, supplementation with this vitamin reduces the chances of developing acute respiratory tract infections by between 12% and 75%.

Vitamin D and COVID-19

Harvard Health shares that Vitamin D can protect against COVID-19 in two ways. First, it can help boost the body’s natural defense against viruses and bacteria. Second, it can help prevent an exaggerated inflammatory response, which contributes to serious illness in some people with COVID-19.

However, vitamin D is not a guarantee of protection or treatment. A randomized controlled study of people with moderate to severe COVID-19 who received high doses of vitamin D showed no benefit.

Vitamin D occurs naturally in our skin when it is exposed to sunlight. Five to 10 minutes of sun exposure On the arms, legs or back without sunscreen they will allow you to produce enough vitamin. Few foods contain vitamin D naturally.

Important dangers to consider

The recommended dietary dose of vitamin D is 600 IU daily for adults. For adults, the risk of harmful effects increases to over 4,000 IU of vitamin D per day. Extremely high levels of vitamin D in the blood they can cause real failure, arrhythmia and even death, warns the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements.

Vitamin C

The efficacy of vitamin C has been studied among hospitalized patients in the United States, Egypt, and Iran, admitted for a wide variety of conditions including severe sepsis, postoperative complications, burns, lung contusions and heart conditions.

Vitamin C was shown reduces the length of stay in the intensive care unit and the need for mechanical ventilation between patients. The dose of vitamin C ranged from 1 to 3 g per day.

Vitamin C and COVID-19

Some critically ill COVID-19 patients have been treated with high doses of intravenous vitamin C in the hope that the recovery will accelerate. However, there is no clear or convincing scientific evidence that it works to prevent or treat coronavirus infection that causes COVID-19.

Dosage does not appear to be the main efficacy factor

The recommended daily allowance for vitamin C is 75 mg for women and 90 mg for men. Harvard notes that studies have shown that vitamin C absorption decreases to less than 50% when taking amounts greater than 1000mg.

Important dangers to consider

Doses of vitamin C greater than 2 g per day should be avoided outside of medical attention.

In very high concentrations, vitamin C can change function and act as a tissue-damaging pro-oxidant instead of an antioxidant. Can interfere with blood thinners or cholesterol-lowering medications.

Intakes greater than 3000 mg a day can cause adverse effects such as increased kidney stone formation in people with existing kidney disease or a history of stones.

Zinc

Zinc may have antiviral activity, either by enhancing the function of immune cells that counteract viral infections or reducing the ability of viruses to multiply. The recommended daily allowance is 8 mg for women and 11 mg for men.

A study conducted in 2021 on zinc and vitamin C showed no benefit for people with mild COVID-19. People who received the supplements did not improve symptoms or had a faster recovery compared to similar patients who did not receive any supplements.

To keep in mind

While more evidence is required linking vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc supplementation to improvement among people with COVID-19, Deficiencies of these nutrients can contribute to poor immune function.

These supplements may be appropriate for people in whom a deficiency is suspected or confirmed, notes Dr. Rob Shmerling, senior editor at Harvard Health Publishing. Inadequate intake of supplements should be avoided.

