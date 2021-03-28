Can vaccines stop this most contagious variant?

They detect 2 variants that would be 20% more transmissible 0:53

(CNN) – A new, more contagious and potentially deadly variant of the coronavirus is currently sweeping the U.S., and health officials are concerned.

Variant B.1.1.7, first detected in the UK, is not only more easily transmitted, it also appears to be more deadly. Dr. Anthony Fauci warned him Friday at the White House in a report on coronavirus.

It was first seen in Colorado in late December, said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden’s chief medical adviser.

“Since then, it has been detected in 50 jurisdictions in the United States and probably now accounts for about 20 to 30% of infections in this country. And that number is growing, ”Fauci said.

“It is concerning that there is a 50% increase in transmission with this particular variant, which has been documented in the UK, and there is likely to be an increase in disease severity if infected with this variant,” he said. .

Fauci pointed to a study showing a 64% higher risk of death for people infected with B.1.1.7 compared to those infected with the older variant, called the wild type. A second study showed a 61% higher risk of death with B.1.1.7.

However, vaccines appear to protect well against B.1.1.7, and treatments such as monoclonal antibodies also appear to work against this particular variant, Fauci said.

That makes it more important than ever to vaccinate people quickly, he said.

“The way we can counter 1.1.7, which is a growing threat in our country, is to do two things: vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly and expeditiously as possible with the vaccine that we know works against it. variant and, finally, implement the public health measures that we talk about all the time… wearing masks, physical distancing and avoiding crowds, particularly indoors, ”he said.

Vaccines appear to protect against variant B.1.1.7

The three vaccines that have so far obtained emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration appear to protect people well against B.1.1.7.

Real-life use of the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines indicates that while variant B.1.1.7 may somehow elude the immune response elicited by injected doses, it is not sufficient to make the vaccines less effective in protecting people. This is because vaccines elicit a broad immune response, so even if it’s slightly weakened, it’s still powerful enough to prevent serious illness and death.

There is less evidence on the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, although it was tested in the US after B.1.1.7 began to circulate.

“Preliminary evidence suggests that currently licensed covid-19 vaccines may provide some protection against a variety of strains, including B.1.1.7 (originally identified in the UK),” says the CDC in its guide for people. fully vaccinated.

Both BioNTech and Moderna have helped coordinate multiple trials of their vaccines against the variants.

BioNTech’s Ugur Sahin and colleagues analyzed blood from 40 volunteers immunized with the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against laboratory-designed versions of the B.1.1.7 variant.

“The vaccine remained effective against B.1.1.7 with a slight but significant decrease in neutralization that was most evident in participants under 55 years of age. Therefore, the vaccine provides a significant ‘cushion’ of protection against this variant ”, they reported in the Science magazine.

Similarly, Moderna’s Kai Wu and a NIAID team tested blood from volunteers against lab versions of B.1.1.7. The variant “had no significant effect on neutralization by serum obtained from participants who had received the mRNA-1273 vaccine in the phase 1 trial,” they reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Ravindra Gupta from the University of Cambridge in the UK and her colleagues there and in South Africa studied blood drawn from older adults with an average age of 62 who had been immunized with the Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine. They saw a “small reduction in neutralization by vaccine sera that was more marked after the first dose than the second dose,” they reported in the journal Nature, but again not enough to have a major effect.

The virus could acquire more mutations

What they were concerned about was whether the virus acquired more mutations. Several variants are of concern to clinicians, including variant B.1.351 that was first reported in South Africa and variant P.1 that is now common in Brazil. Both carry a mutation known as E484K that appears to significantly evade the body’s immune response.

“Of concern, we have shown that there are multiple B.1.1.7 sequences in the UK that carry E484K with early evidence of transmission as well as independent acquisitions,” they wrote.

Several experiments indicate that the variants B.1.351 and P.1. They can much more easily evade the immune response elicited by vaccines and also by some monoclonal antibody treatments, which implement proteins of the immune system designed in the laboratory to stimulate the immune response.

Not as many experiments have been run with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that it was recently licensed, but it was tested in the US after B.1.1.7 began to spread; in South Africa after B.1.351 was already the most common variant and in Brazil after P.1 became general.

While it was less effective against moderate disease in South Africa and Brazil than in the US, it strongly protected people against serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths in clinical trials.

Viruses mutate all the time, and some of the mutations have taken hold in variants that have emerged in the US, particularly California and New York. The changes they carry include some of the changes that make the B.1.351 and P.1 variants much more dangerous than the B.1.1.7. That’s why Fauci and the CDC say that makes it even more important to vaccinate as many people as possible before those variants can spread.