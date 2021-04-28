Can vaccinated people go out without a mask?

Dr. Huerta analyzes new guide on the use of masks 2:32

(CNN Spanish) – Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing a mask in small outdoor gatherings, according to the new recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What can and can’t vaccinated people do? Dr. Elmer Huerta explains it in this episode.

Today we will see the latest provisions of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control of the United States – the CDC – in relation to the management of the risks of contagion by the new coronavirus in vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The mask and vaccinated people

The concept of the new guides is based on two fundamental aspects:

The proper use of the mask in open or closed spaces AND the vaccination status of people.

In this sense, the new guidelines specify that fully vaccinated people can now stop using the masks in outdoor gatherings with friends and family, even if people living in different homes are at those meetings.

By contrast – and emphasizing the value of vaccination – the CDC recommends that unvaccinated people should still wear a mask in these same types of gatherings (outdoors and with people who do not live in the same home).

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a virtual briefing at the White House this Tuesday, April 27, and we quoted: “If a person is fully vaccinated and wants to attend a small outdoor gathering with vaccinated people and unvaccinated, or dining at an open-air restaurant with friends from various households, science shows that if you are vaccinated, you can safely do so without the mask.

When should you use the mask?

According to the new guidelines, people can do without masks in almost all outdoor situations. However, they should still use them when they are in large groups of people like:

Musical concerts, sporting events, parades or other massive events.

In closed spaces, however, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask when entering commercial stores, movie theaters or a museum.

Undoubtedly, as Dr. Walensky emphasized, these changes are due to recent studies showing that SARS CoV2 is transmitted much more efficiently indoors than outdoors.

In this regard, the director of the CDC mentioned studies that show that less than 10% of the transmission of the virus, documented in many investigations, has occurred outdoors, and that there is a risk of transmission almost 20 times greater in closed environments than outdoor.

The importance of vaccination

Certainly, as President Joe Biden emphasized after the announcement, the important point is to encourage vaccination of the public. Vaccination that is unfortunately reaching its peak of acceptance in the United States.

After vaccination records have been broken in recent weeks, a decline in population vaccination rates has been documented.

Apparently – as we heard in the January 19 episode – the proportion of the population that early adopted the innovation represented by the vaccine is reaching its limit.

There is now an arduous job of the authorities, which is to convince the public that they still have doubts about accepting vaccination, that they should do it as soon as possible and, for that, they are thinking of making so many vaccines available to the public in the next few weeks, so there is no excuse for not doing it.

What about countries with low vaccination rates?

We know that the guidelines revealed by the CDC and that we are commenting on, have greater relevance for countries with high levels of vaccination and that are in the middle of spring, entering the summer.

Unfortunately, that reality is not the same in countries of Central or South America, where vaccination is not advancing at the rapid pace of the United States, also bearing in mind that, in South America, it is in the middle of autumn, entering winter.

Those two facts, little vaccination coverage and cold weather – which forces meetings in closed spaces – make the possibility of contagion high in those regions.

We must remember, as we saw in the April 20 episode, that covid-19 is an eminently transmitted by aerosols and in closed spaces.

This means that the use of a double mask, the practice of physical distancing and, above all, avoiding organizing or attending events in closed places where there are people who do not live in the same home, are the norm, until vaccination is completed. speed up.

