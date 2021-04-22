Can Transcendental Meditation Treat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder?

Share

In many movies, the character or protagonist get over your past traumatic experiences to, finally, confront your pain. However, in real life, this recovery is not so simple.

While therapies for people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) generally focus on dealing with trauma one at a time, a new study found that the relaxing effects of transcendental meditation (TM) can help in an easier way to heal these people.

Thus, according to a study, half of the veterans who participated in it, already did not meet the criteria for having PTSD after participating in TM for three months, compared to 10% of those who received standard trauma-based therapy.

The researchers saw a significant reduction in sleep problems of the participants and in the symptoms of depression and anxiety.

In this sense, unlike the therapies commonly administered for PTSD, which focus on trauma and are based on the memory of past traumatic experiences by the patient, this intervention does not require a comprehensive review of the traumatic history, which some people find difficult to perform. Therefore, it is an intervention more tolerable for those struggling with PTSD.

In fact, the research authors suggest that the value of TM for people with PTSD may lie in its effectiveness documented in the management of physiological responses to stress in general.

According to the authors, previous research indicates that lTM helps reduce symptoms of hyperactivity, strengthens resilience and supports positive strategies of coping.

Recruiting veterans

For the research, a randomized trial was conducted involving 40 veterans with documented cases of PTSD. The individuals were divided into two groups of 20 participants each and the study lasted 12 weeks.

The MT group participated in 16 meditation sessions, plus a practice at home twice a day. The other group continued with conventional medication, the psychotherapeutic treatment of PTSD they were already receiving, or both.

At the beginning and end of the trial period, the investigators evaluated the participants with the help of various questionnaires. They also used the physician-administered PTSD scale for the DSM-5 and the aPatient self-report with PTSD checklist for the DSM-5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) measurement tools.

In this way, the researchers documented significant reductions in self-reported symptoms of PTSD, depression, and anxiety in the MT group. The only symptom of PTSD other than TM did not significantly reduce was anger.

The transcendental meditation, therefore, it supposes a very effective tool for people with these types of disorders. In fact, it not only offers them a greater variety of options, but also serves as an alternative treatment strategy for those who do not want to participate in trauma-focused treatment or who do not respond to a prior PTSD intervention.