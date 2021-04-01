Can training in unstable conditions improve athletic performance?

TRX, bosu, Swiss ball … The use of specific materials to create unstable environments and suspension devices They have been widely used in sports centers and by the general population at home. But are they good tools for improving the strength, power and speed of execution?

Strength training in unstable conditions, as well as destabilizing devices, have gained popularity in the last decade for the purpose of strengthening core muscles, improving balance and proprioception, and increasing performance in athletes.

Its use has led to the development of numerous investigations focused on the analysis of muscle activation, showing its benefits in this regard. In fact, the use of different training methods that challenge the stabilizing capacity of athletes has now become a common and frequent practice.

Now, a review carried out by researchers from the Faculty of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences of Madrid (INEF) of the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) has focused on verifying the use of these types of devices to clarify their influence on sports performance.

The results, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, suggest that although instability seems to affect these variables negatively, it depends on the different conditions, subjects, tasks and devices used.

As the authors explain, the great heterogeneity found is a limitation of the study. However, the results obtained can be applied in various ways. “Unstable surfaces can be very interesting tools to optimize training. Although decreases in performance variables have been shown, this may not be the case for experienced athletes, ”they say.

Better with qualified advice

With its use, other qualities could also be taken into account, such as balance. In addition, the angles with which the instability is worked are different with respect to the stable conditions, so other complementary muscles are worked. Thus, since the variety of environments, methods and exercises is one of the basic principles of training, including instability in it may be appropriate.

“It would be interesting to include instability training in athletes trained in this type of situation,” he says. Moses Marquina, researcher from INEF-UPM who has participated in the work. “All the information in this regard is with beginning athletes, and the interesting thing about the application of instability is the individualization of the subjects,” he adds.

The complexity of the execution in these types of unstable situations, where the technique can be affected, is remarkable. Therefore, the level of experience of athletes is important to be able to apply this type of training.

“The population requires advice from a qualified professional who can help and direct the sessions or tasks with this type of device, with an adequate and individualized program according to the different users”, the researchers conclude.

Reference:

Moisés Marquina et al .: Effects on Strength, Power and Speed ​​Execution Using Exercise Balls, Semi-Sphere Balance Balls and Suspension Training Devices: A Systematic Review. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health 2021, 18 (3), 1026; https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph18031026

Rights: Creative Commons.