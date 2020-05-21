It has been waiting … but finally the time has come to meet again with Dory and her friends. With you the first official preview of the third season of ‘Search Party’, the stupendous and highly recommended mystery comedy created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter.

A mystery comedy and / or comedy thriller, whichever you prefer, about a group of New York millennials engrossed in their own banal existence, whose search for a missing old acquaintance will take them very much to grief over a twisted and dark path of no return .

Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early, Meredith Hagner and Brandon Micheal Hall return to lead the cast of this new season that will premiere in the United States on June 25, which will be done through HBO Max and not TBS.

And it is that after the success of its first two seasons WarnerMedia, owner of both, decided to position it as one of the first great titles of its new streaming platform, which will be released in a week, on Wednesday May 27 (from moment only in the North American country).

The trailer that you can see below, in fact, is an advance that promotes both the availability of its first two seasons on HBO Max and also the premiere, one month later, of its third season. A third season that on the other hand will premiere two and a half years after the second … and that will continue in the near future with a fourth that is already filmed, and that could be released in the fall.

Lastly, mention that TNT Spain has not yet made a decision regarding its premiere in our country, although you can find the two seasons already broadcast on-demand services from operators such as Movistar +. In case you want to enjoy it again, or failing that, discover a great series.

