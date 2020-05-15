In the middle of this week, Unreal Engine 5 gave us a demonstration of the visual future that the next generation of consoles can reach. However, because this tech demo, known as Lumen in the Land of Nanite, was running on a PlayStation 5, people began to question whether this visual leap was also possible on Xbox Series X, and the responses from the companies involved were somewhat ambiguous.

Through an email, an Epic Games representative spoke about the Xbox Series X hardware, but noted that the tech demo we saw was not running on the new Microsoft console without specifying whether or not it was possible to run Lumen in the Land of Nanite.

“The demonstration we reveal [el miércoles] it is running on PS5 because that has been our target platform for this particular experience. Featuring core technologies like Niagara VFX and Chaos Physics and Destruction, and the recently revealed Nanite virtualized geometry and Lumen’s dynamic global illumination, UE5 also targets the Xbox Series X. We are not running it on XBSX. “

On the other hand, a Microsoft rep claimed that Unreal Engine 5 will run on Xbox Series XBut, once again, he did not mention if what we saw last Wednesday will be possible on his new console.

“The fidelity seen in the Unreal Engine 5 technology demo is something that people can expect for the next generation of games on all devices. Developers around the world, including most of our 15 Xbox Game Studios teams, are using Unreal Engine to build their future projects. We look forward to partnering with Epic and working closely with Unreal 5 on all of our development teams when it launches in 2021. ”

During an interview with Geoff Keighley last Wednesday, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney mentioned that one of the most important aspects of Unreal Engine 5’s execution is the ability of SSDs, something that PlayStation 5 excels at compared to Xbox Series X. Similarly, the statement from the Microsoft representative seems to point out that we will not see UE5 on its new consoles until the final version of the software is available sometime in 2021, and it will not use the beta that will start in late 2020 and early next year.

It seems that this can only be a case where Sony and Epic Games joined forces and that’s it. However, several doubts arise when considering the comments made and the fact that no company has clearly answered this question. We can only wait for the next months where more information about the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be revealed.

You can check out the Unreal Engine 4K demo here. Similarly, in theory, the Nintendo Switch could also support Unreal Engine 5.

Via: Kotaku

.