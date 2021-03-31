Can the Police enter a house to stop an illegal party even if it is a tourist apartment?

The entry of a group of Police officers into a tourist apartment where an illegal party was taking place has opened a debate about their tools to stop these events, which multiply in the middle of the pandemic. While the police unions ask the Ministry of the Interior for more tools, legal experts answer the most common doubts.

Can the Police enter a home?

As explained by the professor in Constitutional Law at the Complutense University of Madrid Manuel Sánchez de Diego, the Police can only enter a home with the consent of the owner, with a court order or if a flagrant crime is being committed.

Does it change if it is a tourist apartment?

Interior alleged this condition to explain the entry into the police force on March 21. However, De Diego insists that a tourist apartment is a domicile, despite the fact that a law recognizes that “can’t be pleaded the condition of domicile to prevent the action of an inspection “.

Is an illegal party a flagrant crime?

In order for the Police to enter a house without judicial or owner permission, violating the right to the inviolability of the house, a flagrant crime must be committed within. However, De Diego recalls that this lack is considered as an administrative offense.

So how can you combat illegal parties?

According to other jurists consulted by 20 minutes and De Diego himself, the tools available to the Police have not changed: Police officers must request an injunction. The other option is to wait at the door for the attendees to leave to fine them for the irregularity.