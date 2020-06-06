An opinion column in 3DGames about each other’s interests in the physical market.

Did David Braben spend the other day at the GamesIndustry.biz Investment Summit Online? He assured that “probably, more or less, two to three years will pass before the physical format disappears” Before loading a comment with hatred and without much respect towards Braben, breathe and think: we are talking about the guy who did Elite in the 80s and one of the minds behind the single board computer Raspberry PI. It is not that it is the opinion of any Juan Lanas, you understand me. From total humility I will tell you that it seems to me that two or three years still it seems little time to see the physical format disappearBut he did say something that I would like to underline: that current circumstances have caused “an acceleration in the transition from the physical to the digital”. I could not agree more.

I think we are not aware of the number of players who, in the current confinement scenario, have not hesitated to take advantage of the benefits of the digital market and the accommodation that has meant not having to go to a store for a physical video game. According to the latest data monitored by SuperData, we are talking about a 42% rise over April 2019 in the territory of the consoles, with 3.6 million copies sold of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and 2.2 million of Final Fantasy VII Remake and 1.3 of Resident Evil 3, a figure already celebrated by Capcom in its day . What have department stores done in the past few weeks? In the case of GameStop, try to pass the sale of video games as essential items.

When the decade ends, physical games will be very different from what they are nowTo large retail firms it makes them nervous not to have the pan by the handle And, despite remaining a capital partner in the video game industry, it is no longer in control of the past. In addition, the survival relationship of publishers and businesses for years has not been the idyllic relationship of yesteryear. Do you remember the failure of PSP GO? It also didn’t help that stores practically hid the consoles so that people would keep buying the system that guaranteed that their customers would check out to buy software at their store. Do you miss the emptiness they make to services like Xbox Game Pass or PS Now? I don’t need to tell you why, right? Beyond the intentions of hiding or not selling things that could harm them, what bothers the big publishers, in addition, is not being able to get a slice of the second-hand physical market. They tried with all their might in their day, but the thing turned out frog.

I am not defending either one or the other, I only want invite reflection. Do not doubt that the publishers, if they could, would break with the stores today if the digital sales flow guaranteed them the results they are getting now, a time when the relationship with the stores is less and less important. I’ll tell you more: now that players have had no choice but to throw digital games, obscene discounts have appeared like the NBA 2K20 a week ago. Chance? I think that companies are trying to show the way to users, and that price change would not have occurred with video game stores open around the world. Will the physical market disappear in two or three years? I see it difficult, but I would bet that before the end of the 1920s (if we survive 2020) The physical games will be very different from what they are now.

