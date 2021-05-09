Can the myth be improved? Fioravanti and his rest of the Ferrari Testarossa think so

It does not have the surname F40, however, the Ferrari Testarossa has managed to go down in history as one of the most beloved models of the prancing horse brand. Its design became an emblem of the eighties in its time. As we approach the 40th anniversary of his birth, the Swiss design house Officine Fioravanti has set out to revive the myth.

As a good restomod, the intention has been to maintain the main characteristics of the Italian sports car, improving its performance and updating its equipment. as long as the original recipe is not modified enough as if to think that we are facing another model. Purists, you better look the other way, because the result may lead you to question your own automotive ‘ideals’.

Aerodynamic improvements, chassis changes and a slightly modified powertrain design have been introduced, however, the 12-cylinder and 4.9-liter naturally aspirated engine is maintained that animated the original Ferrari. Nor from the Swiss house have they found any reason why the exterior silhouette devised by Pininfarina should be changed, since according to the words of the head of Officine Fioravanti: “there is no reason to teach a teacher one more lesson”.

With the modifications, the data indicates that the Ferrari Testarossa Restomod could reach 322 km / h compared to the 290 of the original

Yes, they have proposed to introduce improvements, among which we find a new exhaust system made of titanium, a new competition brake system signed by Brembo, new electronically piloted shock absorbers from the supplier Öhlins, stabilizer bars and alloy wheels with circuit rubbers. All this seasoned with a weight reduction that the preparer has estimated at 120 kilograms (It would be below 1,600 kg) and with the arrival of driving aids such as traction control systems and anti-lock brakes to improve stability.

Inside, it is evident that there are changes, but even so they have proposed from Fioravanti to maintain that eighties essence that made him famous in his time and that years later has led him to return to star in some of the Hollywood blockbusters set in that period. Italian leather meets aluminum, making the perceived quality even higher. We will have to wait for the final version, but it also seems clear that it will have an updated audio system … yes, it could not be missing cellphone that adorned some of the Premium vehicles of the decade and that completes that nod to the past.

Image gallery – Testarossa (Officine Fioravanti)