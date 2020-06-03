The NBA hopes that tomorrow will be its D-day, as the Board of Governors will meet to certify what the return of the competition will be like after the prolonged hiatus due to the coronavirus. The competition would return with 22 teams invited to Mundo de Walt Disney, where eight regular season games will be played before the playoffs begin.

There is currently no NBA team with more time without entering the playoffs like the Sacramento KingsBut those led by Luke Walton hope to remedy that. When the competition resumes, the Kings will be 3.5 games from Memphis and are one of the candidates to be able to approach and force the mini-tournament proposed by the league to define the last playoff positions.

With an allegedly recovered Marvin Bagley and the rest of the youth rested and full, the Kings have a historic opportunity, although the competition will not be easy. 14 years later, the playoffs are closer than ever.

We’re going to Disney World. The Kings reportedly will be part of the NBA’s 22-team restart plan with a chance to snap their playoff drought (via @James_HamNBCS) https://t.co/icmGRZ6sQb pic.twitter.com/rSjmzD4CXD – Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) June 3, 2020

.