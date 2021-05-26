Can the K Pop Group CRAVITY Start a TikTok Dance School ??? – CRAVITY ‘TikTok Challenge Challenge’

Ladies and gentlemen … it’s time for the TikTok Challenge Challenge. And boy, do we have a show for you. CRAVITY the hella talented 9-member K Pop group decided that they were ready for this grand test of wills. I mean, their group name stands for “center of gravity,” so that signals that they’d be pretty good on their feet, right?

Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin each respectively brought the heat. 🔥🔥🔥 Literally * every * time a CRAVITY member expressed a relatable amount of hesitance or intimidation, said member would then proceed to totally master their dance. Like, umm what happened to that all of that shyness ?? I guess it’s just a reminder for all of us at home why they’re literally pop stars. Fair game, gentlemen. So how were these guys able to determine the winner of their TikTok Challenge Challenge amongst all of the talent? I guess you’ll just have to watch and see.

Annabel Iwegbue Annabel Iwegbue is an editorial assistant who covers entertainment, beauty, fashion & astrology.

