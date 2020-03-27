The Internet is almost the only entertainment we have at home. Think about it: almost everything you’ve been doing these days of confinement depends to a lesser or greater extent on the Internet. Therefore, the use of the Internet has grown incredibly. So much so that the European Union has asked companies like Netflix, YouTube and other entertainment platforms to lower the default quality of the videos.

The growing demand for the Internet is making things difficult for telephony throughout the world, and is that companies were not really prepared for this. Even with the existence of unlimited data rates, companies never prepare their networks so that all their users are connected at the same time; This is something that simply does not happen, but we are in times of exception.

As a sample, we have Spain, whose Internet demand has risen 80% due to the situation caused by the coronavirus. In addition, only on the day that the alarm state was decreed in our country, the use of WhatsApp increased up to 500 times. These figures are scary.

For this reason, the fear has arisen that we are left without the Internet. Is that possible? Can we really run out of the Internet because of the coronavirus? In fact, this fear – which we could define as bulo – was motivated when a few days ago in Spain, some telephone companies were having problems in some areas of the country.

No, we cannot break the Internet, but we can suffer small temporary drops

But actually, there is no real possibility that the network will collapse to such an extent that we are left without the Internet. However, we can see eventual collapses, but not more important than those we see at important times of the year, such as at the end of the year, when everyone is calling their relatives at the same time. And not only may we see phone companies collapse – very temporarily – but we will also likely see some services go down.

We will also see – and you probably have suffered at some point during these days – how internet speed may drop temporarily, especially on mobile phones due to the increase in connections. And for this reason, government departments such as the UK Communications Office are issuing advice to citizens on how to behave so as not to saturate the networks, in addition to requesting the reduction of quality in online entertainment. As we published yesterday, placing the routers away from the microwaves – or at least not using the microwave when we are using the Internet – is one of Ofcam’s best tips.

John Graham-Cumming, director of Cloudflare, tells the British media Wired that “We are used to spikes, what we are not so used to is a general increase.” However, despite the director acknowledging that general usage has increased, it would take more than a sustained increase in the network to bring down the entire system.

