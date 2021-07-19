Can the demonstrations in Cuba force a change of government?

Calm is returning to the streets of Cuba. It is not that the rage that broke out last Sunday in San Antonio de los Baños and then spread to the rest of the island has dissipated, but the hundreds of arrests and the police presence in the streets are sufficiently frightening to stop things. Routine takes over the streets, the queues of those who need medicine and food follow and hardly find them, hospitals continue to be saturated with the coronavirus and the Internet is still cut off, but it will come one day or another.

Is there any chance, then, that these historic protests, the biggest against the government in 27 years, will curdle and lead to change? Analysts agree that it does not seem like it but, also, that there is no going back in the new citizen movement, mostly very young, which has benefited from the achievements of the revolution but wants more, it falls short of what today they offer him the president Miguel Díaz-Canel and the heirs of the bearded men. There will be more protests, they may gain in intensity, forcing partial changes in the regime. Nobody knows if one day he will light a fuse that will blow everything up.

Anna Ayuso, senior researcher for Latin America at the CIDOB (Barcelona Center for International Affairs), understands that the protests will continue, because those that began on Sunday did not start from nowhere, but from previous shortcomings, the economic and health crisis and, also , of an increasingly organized and visible discontent. Added to this, he points out, the context: it is not a thing only in Cuba, but the protests are in all of Latin America.

“There is a part of emulation, of ‘we can also ask because we are also unhappy.’ Cubans see what is happening in other countries and have concerns. In the short term, it is very difficult for them to achieve immediate changes, because everything is very controlled, the army is on the street, there are very important social control mechanisms, within the same society, with the National Revolutionary Police, for example, but It is true that young people are becoming increasingly disconnected from that, they no longer depend so much on the State, because it does not provide them with work or food as in the past. They have to go find life abroad and that makes them more independent, deep down, “he says.

The Cuban government insists on pointing to the US as the instigator of the protests in recent days. Is that explanation calm or unworthy? For Ayuso, it is “undeniable” that “the feeling of a harassed country and the entire effect of the embargo is very much within the population,” and that it is shared even in critical sectors, which have suffered from Washington’s strangulation and have prevented them from developing as to anyone in the country. “What are there sectors that are financed by the US? Yes. It is evident. It is public. It is not a secret. Now, are all these people who have taken to the streets in different towns paid by the US? He does not recognize.

Canel has “a problem” if he anchors himself in that simplistic discourse of the external threat, because “there is evidence that this movement goes much further, is deeper, and not only the sectors of the known opposition move, such as the Union Patriotica de Cuba or the Ladies in White, who do have foreign aid, but have not even taken the initiative now, “he adds.

There are many sectors pushing, such as the San Isidro movement, a group of journalists, academics and artists who on Twitter are shown as an initiative that tries to empower “society towards a future with democratic values.” “United to promote freedom and culture ”, they say. Along with them, groups of intellectuals and artists, and who are not only from Havana, but from all over the country. That makes things different.

“Even in rural areas there have been protests this time. That is what has really been an important change now and it has set off their alarms, which are not the usual ones in Havana. It is a profound change, closely linked to the generational one, which shows that the revolution is seen differently at each stage ”, he deepens.

Ayuso, who is also coordinator of the Europe-Cuba Jean Monnet Network Forum (2018-2021), argues that, at first, there is “the risk that there are no gestures from the regime, but quite the opposite, that the Government tends to to close because they are afraid of what is happening in the streets or on social networks ”, the latter, a point in which they have advice from China in terms of networks, he explains. However, “what happens to Cuba is that it is too close to the US, it is more difficult to maintain a control like the one imposed by China, because they have such a short distance that makes them more permeable to influences.”

The Internet has been fundamental in opening up and raising awareness among Cubans, but the analyst points out that “for a large part of the population it still represents an expense that cannot be allowed and not everyone has access to the Internet”, although “a series of of sectors that are also those that are having a bad time because they do not have the access that they did not have before and that has generated this increase in discontent, which obviously adds to the lack of supply of all kinds ”.

The Internet is key because it was, when it was allowed to reach Cuban mobiles in 2018, an unusual window was opened, “and we are facing a generation that already finds it difficult to accept that that window can be closed again.” “Previous generations have gone hand in hand with the original revolution, they have grown ideologically with that revolution and they still have that revolutionary discourse deep inside, as it happens to Díaz-Canel, but the new ones are generations that have grown up in the post-period Especially, they no longer have that speech of the triumphant revolution that was tried to revive with Chávez, but which also failed ”, adds Ayuso.

Now the youth want “to have a life expectancy, a project to develop as people, and more so when the state is less and less capable of giving what were called the achievements of the revolution, which are above all education and health” These two pillars that were never in discussion and that, furthermore, have been the defense to which many of the defenders of the thesis that Cuba is not a dictatorship resorted. Even that is now questioned, with the deterioration that health has suffered with the coronavirus crisis, whose first waves did not attack the island but is now hitting hard, with 263,000 cases and more than 1,700 deaths out of a population of 11.3 million. people.

Youth want to have a life expectancy, a project to develop as people, and more so when the state is less and less capable of giving them the achievements of the revolution, such as education and health

“Education,” Ayuso continues, “is what is maintained. Those who protest are people who are well educated. Some have chosen to leave, but that option has been increasingly complicated, especially with the closure of the US, and others want to stay and develop within their country, but ask for more space. I think that, in the medium and long term, it will not be possible to retain him. They will have to adapt or a very important demographic problem will come, because the population is very old ”, he concludes.

One thing is continuity and another, immobility

The Sevillian Americanist Sebastián Moreno recalls that these protests have taken place very shortly after an important succession took place in Cuba last April: the departure of Raúl Castro as the maximum leader of the Communist Party, replaced by Díaz-Canel. So the message that was launched was not one of change, but one of continuity, “but that is one thing and that is another, immobility.”

“Wanting to maintain the usual scheme is normal, but being blind can cost the government. Openings or transfers do not like, but I think that a time has come when there are large groups in Cuban society, the most and the least organized, that ask that the country be rethought. Breaking the stamp of stillness is done. What is to come is more pressure on the street, no one knows to what extent, “he says.

It assumes that the reality, very harsh on the island due to structural problems, with a terrifying economic situation and with that pandemic hitting very hard, makes it clear that “answers are needed”, but understands that, if the protests are “loosened” -by the lack of results or repression – “they will be limited, minimal.” For now, in a first gesture, travelers arriving in Cuba will be able to bring unlimited food, hygiene products and medicines from next week, according to Díaz-Canel.

The Cubans, he adds, have an “immense” capacity to overcome misfortune, but over the years that endurance has diminished. “Reality weighs,” he maintains. “As Cubans were reeling from increased US sanctions and the repression of their own increasingly cautious government, the pandemic struck. Tourism stopped short, saw total confinement, and Cubans abroad could no longer send medicine and money via mules. The coup has been monumental ”, he describes.

Breaking the stamp of stillness is done. What is to come is more pressure on the street, nobody knows to what extent

It will be necessary to see “the degree of fear lost” at this juncture, because the demonstrations have been dissolved based on arrests, but not on overwhelming police violence, even if there is one death at least accounted for. “Protests against the government are prohibited in Cuba, but the protesters did not appear to fear arrest. The government has responded by sending counter-protesters shouting about Fidel and the Revolution.

“The fear of the Cuban leadership is that this process will get out of control, and that is something that they are not willing to tolerate under any circumstances,” hence the repression seen these days in the streets, which has led to demand respect for the freedoms of expression and manifestation by governments such as the Spanish. If there are changes, forced by this popular current, they will be “slow and calm”, although the analyst recognizes that a drastic change can never be ruled out if the opportune conjunctures are added. “That nobody knows.”

It is uncertain how long the apparent new peace will last. “The government may have regained control, but the underlying conditions that led Cubans to risk everything and ask for change will not go away,” concludes Moreno.

