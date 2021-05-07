Can the coronavirus vaccine cause menstruation disorders?



Some women have reported having alterations in their menstrual cycle after immunization.

We know that scientists and health experts worked hard to be able to get a vaccine with which to fight the coronavirus pandemic, So despite the fact that it has already been applied for several weeks, doubts and questions regarding side effects come up as time progresses.

Recently, one of the doubts that arose Regarding the vaccine against COVID-19, it is if it can cause disorders in women, specifically in their menstruation.

Although there is no study or data that could affirm or deny this, some health experts indicate that since coronavirus vaccines are designed to generate a certain reaction or activation of the immune system, It could be that these temporarily alter the menstrual cycle in some women.

This question arose after some women who have already been immunized experienced irregularities in their menstrual cycle, but it is difficult to say that these were the result of the vaccine, since these changes can also occur due to various factors such as stress, diet and habits. of exercise.

On the subject, some health experts have said that if there is any relationship between the COVID vaccine and menstrual alterations, it should still not be a reason not to get vaccinated.

“The benefits of getting the injection far outweigh heavy bleeding, if related,” said Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a gynecologist and professor at Yale University School of Medicine.

Minkin and other researchers are already delving into this case and have launched a survey to collect data; They have also clarified that the information obtained will not be enough to establish a relationship between the vaccine and changes with menstrual cycles, they will simply help for future research.

For her part, Jen Gunter, an OB / GYN in the San Francisco Bay Area, noted that The connection is possible as the lining of the uterus, the endometrium, which sheds during menstruation, contains immune cells that help protect the womb.

Also, on this matter, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have assured that there is also no evidence that vaccines, including the coronavirus, affect fertility.

