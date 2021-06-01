Can the coronavirus vaccine cause magnetism? This says the WHO

For a few days different videos circulate on social networks spread mainly by anti-vaccines regarding a rare side effect that coronavirus vaccines would apparently cause.

In the videos you can see people with different characteristics or physical features which, apparently, would have developed a “magnetic reaction”, what causes that magnets or metals stick to different parts of the body.

“After I get vaccinated, the coins stick to my arm like magnets mmm … this is the arm I was injected with Pfizer”, you can read in the description of one of these rare videos uploaded to TikTok.

After the viralization of these videos, many users of social networks began to create their own theories regarding this situation. Some claimed that this could be true due to that some vaccines against COVID-19 contain heavy materials, which could cause some magnetic reactions, while others assured that it was a clear example of the implantation of a Microsoft chip with which they can be controlled.

Coronavirus vaccine does not trigger magnetic reaction

Various health experts as well as health authorities and regulatory bodies have come out to deny that the COVID vaccine causes magnetism in people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that no coronavirus vaccine contains some type of heavy material, Well, they are really made from proteins, mRNA, lipids, potassium chloride, monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, sodium phosphate bibasic hydrate and saccharides. In addition, the WHO pointed out that these and other elements are adjuvants that seek to improve the immune response of the vaccine. as well as the stimulation of local immune cells. These adjuvants can in some cases be aluminum salts, such as aluminum phosphate, aluminum hydroxide or potassium alum.

However, these amounts of aluminum and metal derivatives are found in minute quantities, and were tested multiple times showing that they do not cause any long-term health problems. In addition, in order to attract a metal it would be necessary that there were large amounts that could cause a magnetic reaction. For example, a dose of Pfizer is there are 0.3 ml.

What causes a metal to adhere to the skin?

For this “phenomenon” there is a logical explanation.

Eric Palm, a specialist at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in England, indicates that a person can easily stick a coin to the skin because the surface is greasy, which creates a tension.

In addition, it is not ruled out that in the videos that went viral, different tricks have been used to make believe the existence of magnetism in the body derived from the vaccine.

