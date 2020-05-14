Most establishments have reduced cash payment as much as possible or have completely banned it

CDC recommends payment methods that do not require contact.

Most establishments and institutions have reduced use of cash during pandemic to prevent spread of coronavirus. So can the new outbreak survive on the money?

Yes, it can, but experts point out that contracting the virus through a ticket is low compared to person-to-person transmission, which is the most common.

The American Network of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using payment methods that do not require contact -such as buying by phone or online- when possible. After using a credit card or cash, the agency recommends applying gel alcohol to your hands immediately.

The virus can survive on cardboard for up to 24 hours, according to a study published in March. What has not been investigated yet is whether it stays alive on the bills.

The use of credit or debit cards also does not eliminate the risk since the same investigation revealed that the coronavirus can stay on the plastic for more than three days. However, this study did not prove that someone was infected by touching a contaminated surface.

In any case, scientists agree on the importance of washing hands well and doing it frequently with soap, especially when you have left home. All experts also recommend don’t touch your face if the hands are not recently clean.

