A research team from the universities of Seville and Almería has developed a simulator of the damage caused by seismic movements in city buildings. In this way, it will be possible to evaluate which urban expansion model is the safest for the population. Furthermore, the researchers confirm that the negative consequences are minimized if the reform of the constructions is reinforced, facing the creation of new building nuclei.

The novelty of the study lies in approach the city combining the evaluation of the seismic risk of the area and the models of cellular automata. These mathematical systems simulate urban development and the distribution of land uses, thus being able to predict scenarios. In addition, they allow understanding the evolution and provide the necessary knowledge to those who make the decisions to anticipate new possibilities in the future, according to the Discover Foundation.

Scenarios after an earthquake

The objective of the study is to evaluate which of the scenarios after an earthquake would have a lower risk for the population. In the article ‘Future urban seismic risk scenarios using a cellular automata model’ published in the European Planning Studies magazine, the experts apply the cellular automata model to seismic risk and thus analyze the circumstances of urban growth and its influence on damage in order to develop more accurate policies in land management.

To know the consequences of an earthquake, the organization of the territory It is, according to experts, one of the most important variables to more accurately assess the damage that can occur. The model of cellular automata consists of a grid with cells, where each one has a state and a set of rules and characteristics that determine the next phase. Its evolution depends on the behavior of the others. In this way, it is possible to simulate, for example, the pattern of a building with a specific location, structure, materials and inhabitants in different situations, including the influence that other neighboring buildings would have on it, each also with its peculiarities.

In this way, experts have configured the city as a system where expansion and renovation processes depend on the interactions of the components that affect the fragility of the buildings and the exposure of the population over time. “With regard to seismic risk management, we could say that the frameworks that must be promoted are those in which the most vulnerable buildings are renovated and development in low-risk areas is intensified,” the researcher from the University of Seville Daniel Navarro, author of the article.

Know how to grow so as not to fall

The selected case study was Adra (Almería), where there are two areas in which they have been obtained simic intensities of 7 and 7.5 for a return period of 475 years. On the other hand, they have characterized the buildings considering four classes of vulnerability. From weaker masonry structures to stronger reinforced concrete ones. In addition, the age of a building determines how it was built according to techniques, materials, and building codes, which together with more restrictive legislation, makes newer buildings stronger than older ones. Thus, the most vulnerable buildings are concentrated in the historical part of the city, while the most resistant are located on the outskirts where new buildings are erected.

Growth of the city of Adra from 1956 to 2010.

After calculating the current seismic risk, two different future scenarios were obtained with the cellular automaton model. The first corresponds to a ‘business as always’ situation, that is, what would happen if urban development continued as in previous years, considering similar rates of urban renewal compared to expansion and the same amount of investment. The second environment corresponds to a situation of “support for renewal.” This model considers a greater preference for the construction of new buildings compared to the renovation of the old ones than in the previous scenario.

After the studies, they confirmed that the average risk in the second scenario is lower than in the first, although the differences are not great due to the size of the city and the temporal extension considered. From these results, it follows that urban renewal should be promoted to reduce the impact of an earthquake. As construction reform increases, buildings with greater vulnerability are replaced by more resistant ones and, at the same time, the growth of the city in areas with soft soil conditions is reduced, being these the most dangerous during an earthquake.

The results show that the most vulnerable buildings are concentrated in the historical part of the city, while the most resistant are in the suburbs where new buildings are erected.

The researchers propose from this research the application of this methodology to a larger city with a higher risk due to exposure and a different danger, such as floods or heat waves, on the one hand, and the development of a more sophisticated model that simulates changes in the location of the population, on the other.

The works have been financed with own funds from the research group in Applied Geophysics of the University of Almería and the team of Coastal Planning and Territorial Information Technologies of the University of Seville.

