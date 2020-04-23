Until now the main concern about the relevance of resuming or not the activity in professional football was the contact between the players for fear of new infections. Hence, it is planned to resume training first in small groups and after the tests have passed. However, in some areas a new question has arisen: Could the balloon be a possible vehicle for transmitting the coronavirus?

Little by little, it seems that the time is approaching for football in Europe to resume after its total paralysis in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The soccer organizations of the different countries have elaborated their protocols to establish the maximum security in the resumption of the activity, both for players, coaching staff and other workers involved. Training in small groups, submission to coronavirus tests and, of course, soccer behind closed doors, but has something gone unnoticed? For some, yes: the balloon may be another possible source of coronavirus infection.

According to an article in Il Corriere della Sera, some scientists argue that the ball could serve as a possible transmitter of the coronavirus, since it will come into contact with all the players. A concern that is not only in soccer, but also in other sports where there is not so much contact between the players and that is why they saw a return to practice more feasible or safer.

In sports like tennis, they have the advantage that there is hardly any direct contact between the rivals, but the ball that is played will pass through the hands of both opponents. Some raise the possibility of playing with a glove in hand that they use to launch the ball at service, although this may be very annoying for those players with a two-handed backhand. Another possibility that they consider is that at each change of side they use disinfectant gel to avoid possible contagions.