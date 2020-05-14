The scars They are marks on the skin that are generated by an injury, surgery or skin condition. Being considered an imperfection in our body, many people choose to hide them or eliminate them completely. But is removing scars possible? We will reply now.

Scars: can they be removed?

According to the portal of the Sanitas health network, scars cannot be removed, but can be “corrected”. That is, approached in a way that is less noticeable to the human eye.

Scars cannot be removed since they go through all layers of the skin, which are operated on in the framework of surgery or injury. These layers are affected so that an absolute restoration of the skin to its previous state is not possible.

Aspects to consider in the correction of scars

Although scars cannot be removed, it is possible to apply corrective procedures on them so that they are not as pronounced. There are many factors that come into play when it comes to scar correction, so it is not a simple process.

Each area of ​​the body heals differently, so the location it is a factor to consider. If we talk about oblique or vertical scars, the areas that will heal the worst will be the back, legs, eyelids and forehead.

The scar shape it is another important aspect of correction. Wounds with a circular shape usually produce a bulge in the central area, as well as those where the cut is not perpendicular to the direction of the epithelial cells.

Photo: Shutterstock

The cause of scar it is another variable. Clean, vertical cuts are almost always less visible than, for example, burns, tears and crushes, which are more difficult to disguise due to their severity.

Last but not least, each person’s skin heals in a different way due to variables such as race or age. The regenerative capacity of the skin of a 60-year-old man is not the same as that of a 9-year-old boy.

In conclusion, although scar removal is not possibleProcedures can be performed that focus on correcting and fixing them so that they are not as visible or uncomfortable as they can be in their original state.

