Can saffron increase desire and improve sexual function?



Saffron consumption has improved erectile function in men who previously used antidepressants.

Saffron is an antioxidant spice with a strong and exotic aroma. In addition to giving food color and flavor, it is also used as an alternative remedy to help treat depression, reduce stress, and as an aphrodisiac.

Different studies suggest that this spice can have positive effects such as improving mood, increasing libido and improving erectile function, especially in people taking antidepressants.

Saffron is used in many Mediterranean and Asian dishes. Iranians (major producers) commonly use saffron in their dishes. It is used particularly rice and fish, as well as in broths, breads and marinades.

The cost of saffron is usually high due to the great manual work required to harvest it. It comes from the saffron flower, specifically its stigmas (pollen-bearing structures). It takes thousands of individual flowers to produce one pound of saffron.

What effects does saffron have on sexual desire and function

Saffron may have a positive effect on erectile dysfunction and sexual desire as noted by a review of studies by researchers at Mashhad University of Medical Sciences.

A study conducted by researchers from Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Iran observed that a group of men who took 30 mg of saffron per day for 4 weeks experienced improvements in erectile function than men who received a placebo. It should be noted that the men in the study had major depressive disorder whose depressive symptoms had stabilized with fluoxetine.

The positive effect of saffron on desire and sexual function has been experienced in both men and women.

A study in women who had reported experiencing sexual dysfunction due to taking the antidepressant fluoxetine revealed that saffron can safely and effectively improve some of the sexual problems induced by fluoxetine, including arousal, lubrication, and pain. Women who took 30 mg of saffron per day for 4 weeks had greater sexual desire and vaginal lubrication compared to those who took a placebo.

Saffron and the mood

Saffron supplements have been more effective than placebos when used as a supplement to treat the symptoms of mild to moderate depression. Some studies have shown that taking 30 mg of saffron daily can be as effective as fluoxetine, imipramine, and citalopram.

Researchers from Tehran University of Medical Sciences analyzed the Saffron effects on mild to moderate postpartum depression women and the results were positive.

A study published in the Journal of Behavioral and Brain Science found that a saffron extract increased brain dopamine levels in rats without changing the levels of other brain hormones such as serotonin.

The findings of the effects of saffron to treat depression are promising. More human studies are needed before saffron can be recommended as a treatment for depression.

