In many places they are taking the temperature as prevention.

Photo:

Jeffrey Arguedas / .

Following the safety protocols suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO), in many places people are taking their temperatures to rule out that they have coronaviruses, so that digital thermometers have become the best allies in actions to stop the pandemic.

However, in recent days, In social networks some users raised the possibility that digital thermometers can cause serious damage to the eyes, due to the infrared ray that they shoot when they measure the temperature.

How true is this?

Ophthalmologist Vanessa López Beauchamp explains how the light emitted by digital thermometers works.

“Humans emit heat, in the form of energy. That type of thermometer detects it. It is like a sensor that reads the infrared waves that we naturally emit, and measures the temperature that we have. It will not harm us, neither the retina nor any part of the body “, he explained.

“That light is not laser. The retina will not be damaged because it is pointed at the eyes. The red dot you see is a light that the thermometer provides for the person taking the temperature to see where they are measuring. We can be calm in that sense, “he added.

But where did the doubt come from?

“What happens is that there is a type of laser that is used in construction to measure cement temperatures, ceiling temperatures. It is a commercial laser, with a totally different use to that used for body temperature. Perhaps someone read that at some point these thermometers could cause damage, but, again, it is a totally different use, “he reiterated, so he advised” use trusted sources to clarify doubts, “he said.