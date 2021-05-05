Can Processed Foods Cause Mental Problems in Teens?

It is nothing new to talk about the devastating effects it brings a high consumption of junk food and processed foods. Regardless of age, they are eating habits that increase the risk of suffering from all kinds of chronic diseases and are a direct cause of weight gain. It has recently been proven that adolescents who follow a diet rich in these types of foods are more likely to suffer mental health problems such as depression and anxiety, compared to those who eat healthier diets.

The truth is young people are a much more likely population to eat a poor diet. In principle, it is a fact that the habit of eating abundant fruits and vegetables is not attractive for adolescents. In fact, there are interesting facts about it, according to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): less than 10% of high school students in the United States they consume the recommended daily amount of fruits and vegetables. The information comes from a national survey of approximately 100,000 high school students. These findings mark a daunting gap between the way people should eat, and the kinds of food they eat. as part of their daily diet the new generations. It is no surprise that a high consumption of processed foods is one of the main causes of the growing and rampant obesity epidemic in the world. Furthermore, it is no secret to say that obesity is actively related to a long list of degenerative diseases.

Among the most worrying data in this regard are the daily food choices of the adolescent population: pizzas, salty sandwiches, fried foods, sugary cereals, sweets, cookies and soft drinks. Which are characterized by their high caloric content, their zero content in essential nutrients and, if that were not enough, there are recent studies in which it is verified that this type of empty food, They are neurologically damaging.

This is suggested by a study published in PLoS One. Which analyzed the diets and mental health of 3,040 Australian adolescents ages 11-18 in 2005 and 2006, and then again two years later. Factors such as socioeconomic status, smoking and weight were considered, yet it was found that those who followed healthier diets, they tended to have better mental health after two years. There is another reference to a similar study published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry. The sample had the participation of 7,114 adolescents aged 10-14 years and found that a higher consumption of unhealthy foods (reported by the same young people) was associated with increased chances of self-reported depression.

One more piece of information? Diet is not the only factor. Another very recent study published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport, found that lower levels of physical activity in childhood are associated with a 35% increase in the chances of depression in adulthood.

It is also important to take into account the physical and emotional changes suffered by adolescents, which are directly related to eating behaviors. It is normal for any state of sadness, discouragement or confusion to turn to comfort foods, however research shows that causality actually goes in the other direction: it is these foods that increase the risk of mental health illnesses.

The truth is that in recent years, scientists and doctors have linked the excessive consumption of sugar, fast and processed food, with depression, addictive behavior, and anxiety. Therefore the message is clear and forceful, finally through these preliminary studies we know that a diet very high in fat, sugar and added calories and very low in fruits and vegetables can cause heart disease, stroke, certain types of cancer and other chronic diseases. In addition, this type of diet is the main factor in the current epidemic of childhood obesity. It is worth mentioning that obesity not only affects the physical health of children and young people, is directly related to your mental health.

In such a way that through the adequate guidance of parents and teachers, it is possible to create the necessary measures to reduce the risk of overweight in new generations. And with it possibly improve your self-esteem and mood! Some tips from the specialists are:

– Plan the menus for children and young people. In such a way that they are balanced, rich in fruits, vegetables and whole foods. Create in them the habit of drinking water and natural fluids.

– Replace all kinds of sugary and high-fat snacks with fruits and vegetables: they have more vitamins, minerals, fiber and fewer calories! They will quickly get used to the positive effects of this type of food.

– Exercise. Young people need at least 60 minutes of exercise a day. Help them get involved in healthy sports and activities in the local community.

This type of research is a further step towards prevention and helps us make better decisions to promote habits and customs that lead to healthier and more conscious new generations. Finally we cannot forget that children and young people are the future, of our society and planet.

