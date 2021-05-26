How likely are vaccinated people to spread the virus to others who are not yet vaccinated? This is the answer of science.

With the vaccination campaign underway and the trend of new cases and hospitalizations down, the main concerns accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic are radically changing.

After the Government of Mexico promised speed up vaccination that is carried out in a scaled manner and immunize all those of legal age by October 2021, A key question attracts the interest of both vaccinated and age groups in the queue:

Can people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 become infected and spread the virus to others?

In mid-May 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US (CDC) changed their policies on the use of face masks and established that fully vaccinated people could forget to take their mask everywhere and start a return. gradual to normal.

The indication caused controversy and ignited a debate about the possibility that vaccinated people could become infected (remaining asymptomatic or presenting a very mild disease in a minority of cases) and therefore, keep transmitting the virus.

Today we know that the vaccines developed so far are highly effective in preventing disease for COVID-19, especially the one that requires hospitalization.

Sterilizing immunity: the key to stopping the transmission of the virus

The real data from the countries that are advancing the fastest in their vaccination campaigns show that infections and hospitalizations drop drastically in sectors that have already received a complete vaccination scheme; however, still it is not entirely clear whether all current vaccines have the ability to prevent infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that is, to provide sterilizing immunity.

An unpublished study shows that Moderna’s vaccine is capable of causingr sterilizing immunity and therefore, immunized people are likely to avoid asymptomatic infections and not be able to spread it to other people.

In addition, real data from people vaccinated with the development of Pfizer-BioNTech in Israel showed that this vaccine also prevents new infections by more than 95%.

And although both indications suggest that both vaccines provide sterilizing immunityLong-term studies of the rest of the immunizations are still needed to know for sure how likely it is to be infected from a vaccinated person; However, taking into account the current evidence on reinfections and viral load in vaccinated, the probability exists, although it is minimal.

