Can people be allergic to exercise?

Imagine that a person has a few drinks one night. The next morning, he takes ibuprofen to ease his hangover and goes for a run. Never before had he had a problem with alcohol, ibuprofen, or exercise. And yet, this time, some combination of the three triggers a life-threatening allergic reaction. This reaction is known as anaphylaxis.

Then,it is possible to be allergic to exercise?

According to Dr. Andrew Muprhy, a Pennsylvania allergist, technically not. When a person is exposed to something they are allergic to, a protein from the allergen interacts with antibodies on your body’s immune cells. These cells fire chemicals, such as histamine, that cause sneezing, hives, wheezing, and other symptoms.

When exercising, no protein gets into the body, so it is not possible to be allergic to running or to practice any sports activity.

However, as we have said before, exercise can trigger a variety of symptoms in people with anaphylaxis.

Keep in mind that exercise only triggers an allergic reaction in some people, but how it does it is unknown. In this sense, one theory proposes that the exercise causes the release of endorphins, which causes certain immune cells to release chemicals such as histamine.

Other people, like the first example mentioned, have the condition known as food-dependent exercise-induced anaphylaxis. For them, eating certain foods before exercising can cause symptoms such as wheezing or hives even if they don’t have any reaction to those foods when they don’t exercise. In the case of the first example, the “food” was alcohol, ibuprofen, or a combination of the two.

The truth is that there are several theories as to why certain foods, in combination with exercise, can cause an allergic reaction, including the fact that exercising makes you the gastrointestinal tract is more permeable, allowing allergens to come into better contact with the immune system.

Ibuprofen can further increase the permeability and absorption of allergens foreign to the body and can interact directly with immune cells.

Notably exercise-induced anaphylaxis is rare. In fact, approximately 2% of people in the Western world experience anaphylaxis and between 5 and 15% of cases are induced by exercise.

The treatment for this type of pathology It’s simple: don’t eat in the four hours before and after exercising. Another option is to avoid trigger foods, if they are known. However, when exercise is the only trigger, managing the condition can be more difficult to control, so physicians must develop specialized exercise plans.