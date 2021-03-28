Can other animals give birth to identical twins?

What about identical twins?

Genetically identical siblings are formed when a single fertilized egg splits in two. This is very rare in humans, since approximately four out of every 1,000 births they result in identical twins, according to the National Library of Medicine of the United States of America.

On the other hand, scientists consider that these pregnancies are less frequent in animals. In fact, vets have only identified identical pups once. In this rare case, which took place in 2016, a veterinarian performing a caesarean section on a female dog noted that two of the cubs shared the same placenta. A genetic test confirmed that the puppies shared all of their DNA, making them identical twins.

However still there are not many investigations about identical twins in animals, which is why they seem so rare.