© (Sakchai Lalit / Associated Press)

One vial of an experimental vaccine for COVID-19. (Sakchai Lalit / Associated Press)

To capture the speed and audacity of its plan to have a coronavirus vaccine, the Trump Administration searched the science fiction vault for an inspiring nickname: Operation Warp Speed.

The name of the vaccine initiative defies a mantra written by real science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke: « Science demands patience. »

Patience is essential for those who practice the science of vaccines. But in that field, challenging economic conditions and a prohibitive regulatory system converge with the complexity of the immune system and the resistance of microscopic pathogens. Add pharmaceutical companies’ preference for big profits and the result is a pile of garbage from failed and abandoned efforts.

In the past 25 years, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved new vaccines for only seven diseases. A vaccine to protect against the Ebola virus was approved last year, three years after the epidemic ended in West Africa.

But amid a COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 Americans and destroyed the U.S. economy, Trump has shown little tolerance for the deliberate pace of science. And the scientists, fingers crossed, are lining up.

The President declared that he wants 300 million doses, enough to protect up to 90% of Americans, developed, manufactured, and delivered in January 2021. He has ordered academics, government officials, private companies, and the United States Army to work together to make it.

« That means big and fast, » said Trump. « A massive scientific, industrial, and logistical effort unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project. »

The new effort will require the support, development, testing, and evaluation of several promising vaccine candidates by scientists from the National Institutes of Health, the FDA, and academic companies and institutions around the world.

The manufacture, purchase and storage of complex biological medicines will be required, as well as the vials, needles, syringes and storage equipment necessary to deliver them. Everything will be necessary on a large scale.

And all that material will have to be transported, distributed and possibly managed by an army of logistics specialists.

Whenever possible, Operation Warp Speed ​​envisions that many steps that have always been followed in strict sequence (clinical trials and production, for example, or government approval and supply chain development) will be performed in parallel.

The program has already awarded a total of $ 2.16 billion to five companies with vaccine candidates at different stages of development.

To lead the effort, Trump turned to immunologist Moncef Slaoui, a pharmaceutical venture capitalist and former president of vaccines at pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline. The largest logistics and procurement specialist in the US Army, General Gustave Perna, will be the director of operations. Both expressed their confidence in the success of the operation.

Perna called the project « herculean ». Slaoui, who has been criticized for having a significant stake in at least one of the vaccine manufacturers that will benefit from Operation Warp Speed, told Trump « we will do our best. »

Time is short and the stakes are high. Just over four months after the coronavirus announced its presence within the United States, President Trump is determined to send the country back to work.

With no effective treatment in sight, and no indication that the coronavirus will « magically go away, » as Trump has often predicted, a vaccine will be « the last game changer » in the pandemic, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the lead nation’s expert on the outbreak.

« There is never a guarantee of success, » Fauci said. But he added that he was « cautiously optimistic » that, by winter, at least one of nearly a dozen promising vaccine candidates had been shown to be safe and effective in inducing immunity in humans.

Vaccine scientists are equally cautious, especially with respect to a testing schedule that will compress, and even overlap, the size and duration of safety and effectiveness trials in an effort to save time.

« It is okay for politicians to say we are going to have a vaccine next month, » said Dr. Gregory Poland, immunologist at Mayo Clinic. « But the literature is riddled with false starts and unforeseen safety effects in vaccines. »

Poland noted that the rarer side effects of a vaccine are often not recognized until it is widely used. For example, to discover an adverse result that only occurs in one individual in 100,000, a company would need to test it on 384,250 people with a long history and a variety of medical conditions, he said.

Those large trials are unlikely in the rush to launch a vaccine, Poland emphasized, and fears the result could be a dangerous erosion of public confidence. The annual flu shot carries a risk of fewer than 1 in 1 million cases of the neurological complication of Guillain-Barré syndrome, he said. And even with that low risk, almost half of Americans refuse to get it.

« There are a number of people out there who will not be reassured by any amount of information, » Poland said. « If we don’t pay strict attention to security, this will backfire. »

Money can help. Congress approved $ 8.3 billion in early March to fund federal agencies’ response to the pandemic. And scientists around the world have been struggling to design vaccines that protect a population without immunity to the deadly new pathogen.

Scientists in China, Kazakhstan, India, Russia, Germany, Sweden and the United States have brought 10 potential COVID-19 vaccines to the point where they are being tested in humans in some way. The World Health Organization considers that 115 others are in the « preclinical » stage of development.

In some cases, these preclinical vaccine candidates are hardly off the drafting table. In others, they still continue to be adjusted or tested in cells. Some are being tested on laboratory animals.

Possible vaccines vary widely in design and novelty. There are those that challenge a person’s immune system with a killed or attenuated virus, the traditional approach used by the polio vaccine and other immunizations. Others are genetically engineered and have never been tested with a vaccine before.

Vaccine candidates also vary in their ease of manufacture, the number of doses a patient needs to obtain lasting immunity, and the way they are administered.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said his agency evaluated about 10 vaccine candidates in the first studies. In late May, she had focused her attention on five candidates who will begin a rapid, and sometimes overlapping, progression through human studies of safety and effectiveness.

Meanwhile, the foundation for large-scale production is already being laid. Trump has said that the US military can assist in manufacturing, and that companies with the ability to produce vaccines will be recruited to do so.

Given the urgency of the administration deadline, vaccine candidates who can be produced faster, easily transported and administered to patients in the most efficient way will likely get the most amount of support and care earlier, the experts said.

The redundancy built into Operation Warp Speed ​​can also be a vital safeguard against failure.

If the coronavirus shows signs that it is mutating in a way that could make a vaccine candidate ineffective, scientific judges could quickly shift their preferences to a competitor who can more easily adapt to changes in the virus. If rare but adverse effects appear with wider use, backup vaccines may be brought online. Some vaccines will be found to work better or worse in specific populations, and can be used accordingly.

The result will be an evolutionary panoply of vaccine options, not only because some will be ready before others, but because some of them will be more effective than others in certain populations.

« There will necessarily be multiple types of vaccines, » said Poland.

Michael S. Kinch, who heads the Center for Drug Discovery at the University of Washington in St. Louis, said that while there are difficulties inherent in Operation Warp Speed, another pandemic offers a reassuring guarantee that by placing the correct drug , patience is the essential virtue.

In the early days of the HIV / AIDS epidemic, the first generation of drugs was mediocre at best, he said. As scientists learned more about the virus and the disease it causes, the drugs became more effective.

« That may be a model of what we are going to see here, » said Kinch. “We may not get the best vaccine early. But hopefully it will be good enough and will be replaced later by better vaccines. We probably have to live with that until we get a better one. «

To read this note in English click here