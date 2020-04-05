Belinda surprises everyone with her new job

Belinda is a 30-year-old actress and singer, who is currently one of the most famous and popular Spanish celebrities of the moment, this is because her career has grown a lot in recent years, which is why she is always in sight of everyone.

The singer has not only dedicated herself to music and acting because this time we have learned that she will also dedicate herself to the business world just like the singer Rihanna. What a coincidence!

Tharaa Cosmetic is the name that will carry the beauty line and it will be completely Mexican, and some of its featured products will be mascara, shadow palettes, bronzers, lipsticks and blushes in different shades that will hit the market to highlight the beauty of the Latin woman.

For this reason, Belinda posted beautiful photos on her social networks where we observe her using the products of her makeup line, which highlight her beauty without stopping.

