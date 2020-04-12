The famous television presenter Galilea Montijo was sitting when her dress suddenly rose more than necessary

April 11, 20209:20 PM

Galilea Montijo He is currently 46 years old, and has already managed to steal the affection of all his viewers, thanks to the morning program he hosts, called “Today”.

Her passion and dedication has taken her far, so much so that she is now super recognized in many Latin American countries, who even manage to recognize her in our photography.

The beauty of Galilea Montijo It gives the impression that it will never end, and that is that in each photo in which it appears it is more beautiful than in the previous one, such as this snapshot:

She appears perfect, although her dress went up more than normal, which of course did stop the hearts of the millions of followers she has on her official Instagram profile.

But, thank God nothing else was seen, and that is that the famous one did know how to put a limit on her dress, despite the fact that this wanted to rise much more than necessary.

