Contrary to popular belief, mosquitoes are the most dangerous animals in the world. The reason? They are transmitters of a large number of life-threatening diseases, such as dengue or yellow fever, among many others. So it is normal that now, with the arrival of summer, many wonder if the mosquitoes can transmit the coronavirus.

Well, according to the first results of an investigation carried out by the Italian Higher Institute of Health in collaboration with the Zooprophylactic Experimental Institute of VeniceMosquitoes cannot transmit Covid-19 with bites. Neither the common mosquito nor the tiger mosquito. Neither.

The study has been carried out by a team of virologists and entomologists, explain that when the virus enters the mosquito’s organism through the infected blood of a Covid-19 positive person, it is not able to reproduce or be inoculated into another person through the bite.

At the moment it is only one theoretical hypothesis based on the first results of the research, although experts will publish the final results in the coming days so that the study can be evaluated by the scientific community.

Therefore, the Sars-Cov-2 It is different from other viruses that are transmitted through mosquito bites and cause disease. It is interesting to note that these insects are responsible for more than 725,000 deaths a year, compared to 10 people who kill sharks.

Malaria is one of the main diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, and each year ends the life of 400,000 people, mostly children. Do not forget the Zika virus, which has serious neurological effects in babies of mothers infected during pregnancy.