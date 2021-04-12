Can masks increase wrinkles in the mouth area?

Wearing a mask for a prolonged period induces changes in the environment in which the skin is located, which directly affects it. Among these possible changes is the appearance of wrinkles around the mouth area.

That wearing a mask can cause the appearance of wrinkles does not mean that it is always like this. If we use measures for skin care, we can prevent the masks from developing this side effect without sacrificing the health protection they provide.

It has been necessary to use masks for so long that it is common to see changes in the part of the skin that we cover with them. Photo: Pixabay

Effects of prolonged use of the mask on the mouth area

Continued use of masks makes the skin feel drowned because he can no longer breathe freely. This drowning is accompanied by the lack of luminosity that the site suffers from no longer being directly exposed to the sun’s rays.

On the other hand, the mouth area is more likely to be dehydrated Because the mask prevents it from coming into contact with the natural humidity of the environment.

The moisture that is retained by the mask condenses, which can cause injury to the area. These injuries can damage the hydrolipidic barrier, thus causing the disappearance of the barrier that protects us against external agents.

It is likely that these damages do not manifest themselves in the short term, or that the person is not aware of them for a while. This results in increased wear in the area and accentuation of existing wrinkles.

Sensitive skins are the ones that suffer the most from the use of masks due to their sensitivity to external agents. Because of this, people with this skin type may notice changes more quickly.

How to minimize the impact of the mask on the skin

Within the framework of the health contingency, it is important to make use of products that are responsible for revitalizing the skin, eliminating toxins, absorbing sebum and also pollutants.

Experts recommend making use of smart cosmetics prepared specifically to rejuvenate and heal. Such cosmetics can be applied both in a beauty center and in the comfort of home.

Apart from this, it is important to follow a beauty routine that allows you to maintain skin care. In this sense, it is a priority to keep the skin hydrated, nourished and free from irritation, which will prevent the appearance of wrinkles and premature aging.

The skin of the face has had to get used to new circumstances with the arrival of Covid-19, but, if we are careful enough, we can prevent this fact from having a very negative impact on her, which is positive in aesthetic terms.

