Sunday May 17, 2020

From Italy they are hopeful for the return of the Chilean once the Serie A resumes. After an opaque season both in Manchester United and Inter, ‘El Nino Maravilla’ will seek to captivate with his game, just as he did in Udinese, Barcelona and Arsenal.

Alexis Sánchez does not go through one of his best seasons. His loan at Inter Milan has not been enough to find his football level, but from Italy they are hoping that the ‘Wonder Boy’ will captivate his game again and silence the criticism.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the national striker can redeem himself for his opaque performance at the ero neroazzurro ’club. “Alexis Sánchez has his suitcase ready to return to Manchester United, but he still has time to show that he is still a high-level player,” they said.

In this line, the Italian media added that “if the championship resumes, the Chilean will surely have the opportunity to make his mark in the many close confrontations that remain in the three competitions in which Inter is running. This will guarantee a rotation in Conte’s attack. In short, a final before saying goodbye without regrets ».

Also, from the newspaper they took as an example the Alexis who dazzled in Udinese. “The Wonder Child was decisive in the visit to Udine, helped Vecino in the return of the derby and made a great impression in San Siro against Ludogorets in the European League,” they added.

Finally, the morning said that “redoing the preparation from scratch with the team will help him, and perhaps it is Alexis who, leaving the bench, can make the Inter engine work at a thousand.”

Remember that the 31-year-old forward has been in 14 opportunities with the Interist team and registers 530 minutes in Serie A, which still has no return date.