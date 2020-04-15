Last week Quibi landed in Spain as one more rival for Netflix, but not just any rival but one mobile-specific, with adapted content and limited chapters of up to 10 minutes to bring us fresh air and different things to a sector certainly more than hackneyed.

It is about differentiating or dying before birth, and we attest that Quibi has achieved the first and most difficult, which is to convince the critic adapting perfectly to the mobile environment, with vertical format and short videos of all kinds, not only series but also documentaries, contests or news programs. And it does it at a lower cost than its competition.

We expected nothing less than a service by Jeffrey Katzenberg, former president of Walt Disney Animation Studios and one of the founders of Dreamworks, although he plays now analyze a little more carefully the possibilities offered by Quibi when enjoying the subscribed content, either in the mobile or tablet or trying other types of devices as the companions of the Android Authority have done.

Everyone is interested in Quibi, but no one has explained how you can really enjoy the contents of this mobile streaming platform.

I already know that Quibi is for mobile phones, but… Can I watch Quibi on a Smart TV?

Well yes friends, this is the question everyone asks, and the truth is that the short answer is negative. No, you can’t see Quibi on a television. As you will see now, the long answer is a little more complex so it will be time to analyze with you.

For starters, Quibi is the only premium subscription streaming service that it only broadcasts through its apps for Android and iOS. It does not have web platforms, nor does it have apps for televisions, much less for other types of devices or operating systems such as Fire TV or Android TV.

This is set in stone at first, and will only be studied if the audience demands it, so for now Quibi will only be on your mobile or tablet. In addition, mirroring from the mobile to another device is not available, since Quibi is not compatible with Chromecast or Apple Airplay to act as gateways to a television.

There are options for the future, in any case, and that is that Quibi can run on Chromebooks thanks to its compatibility with Google Play Store apps, which opens some doors. In fact, from a Chromebook yes you can connect the PC to an external television or monitor and see Quibi like this on the big screen.

In any case let’s not go crazy yet, because this workaround only allows vertical viewing of videos on the Chromebook, and once you try it connected to a TV displays a black screen without audio leaving us with honey on our lips.

They are also not functional options like Cast My Screen from Google Home, and other third-party streaming services get the same message: “Sorry, screen mirroring is disabled”, without having tried them all and without ensuring that anyone can succeed thanks to the community in the next days or weeks.

So it seems that, for now and for get our hopes up in the short term, we can conclude that Quibi is an exclusive service for mobiles and tablets, no option to enjoy it on a big screen in any case at least in a satisfactory and simple way.

It is not a surprise, long ago since, asked in an interview, those responsible for Quibi had announced that they would not launch the service except on mobiles, and that they would only study options if the user community firmly requested it. It only remains to ask them that, effectively, we want to prepare options for web or Smart TV in the near future. What do you think about Quibi? Interesting in your mobile-only concept?

At Andro4all | Quibi, the cheap and mobile-only Netflix is ​​now available in Spain: this is what it includes

Follow Andro4all