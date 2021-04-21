Can I use the money from the stimulus check to pay my rent or mortgage?



32% of those surveyed plan to pay their outstanding debts with the money from the stimulus check.

The $ 1,400 stimulus checks have been the most generous ever offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the eligibility requirements were modified to prevent those deemed “high-income” from receiving the aid.

The main purpose of payments is to stimulate the economy that has been hit by the pandemic. Most beneficiaries will use this money to pay for essential expenses, so a large number of people will put the $ 1,400 in rent and mortgage payments.

A Bankrate.com survey indicates that 67% of those surveyed planned to “use their stimulus checks to improve their financial situation in the short term”. The survey indicates that while about 13% of respondents plan to spend the money on non-essential purchases, 32% plan to pay their outstanding debts.

The most important category of expense is without a doubt is the payment of the bills that arrive month after month. 45% of stimulus check recipients plan to spend money on rent, mortgage, cell phone, or utilities.

Despite the recovery the country is facing, there are still about 9 million jobs that disappeared during the pandemic and have not been recovered and 18 million people continue to receive some type of unemployment benefit.

The American Rescue Plan added an additional $ 25 billion to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program that was first introduced by the administration of former President Donald Trump for a total of $ 45 billion.

The program provides help to anyone who is struggling to cover back rent, current rent, and even utility bills. Help is available if your income has been affected by the pandemic and your security is threatened by homelessness.

If you want more information about the requirements to take advantage of the program, you should consult the page of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program of the Department of the Treasury.

Demand for mortgages increases

This Wednesday the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (MBA) announced that the weekly figure for the number of mortgage applications rose to 8.6% compared to last week due to low interest rates in the market, which gives a signal that consumers perceive that the country’s economy will improve.

The 30-year interest rate in the mortgage market stands at 3.2% according to the MBA report, however, during February and January it was below 3 percent, reaching a historic low.

