Can I ride with a trailer attached to the motorcycle?

Motorcycles are very fast vehicles on the roads but very uncomfortable when transporting loads, as they are not designed for such use. However, it is possible to overcome this difficulty by installing suitcases or chests in which to store certain objects, always small in size.

What happens if a bulkier or heavier item needs to be transported? Well, oddly enough, it is possible to hook a trailer to a motorcycle, as long as a series of requirements and safety measures are met.

Initially and according to the General Vehicle Regulations, it is expressly forbidden that motorcycles could tow a trailer. However, with the subsequent modification of Royal Decree 1428/2003, it was specified that this type of vehicle could hook up a trailer as long as it “does not exceed 50 percent of the unladen mass of the towing vehicle”. The following conditions for driving are also noted:

That the circulation is during the day and in conditions that do not diminish the visibility. That the speed of circulation is reduced by 10% in relation to the generic speeds. That in no case transport people in the towed vehicle.

This is what, in general, the Regulation specifies, although it will be necessary when driving through urban areas check specifically what the municipal ordinances indicate, since ultimately they are the ones that regulate the traffic of each municipality.

The most recurrent penalties in the case of towing a trailer are speed, so special attention must be paid to the limits and driving accordingly. The fines range between 100 and 600 euros and can also lead to the loss of up to 6 points on the card.