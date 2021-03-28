Can I register a car brought from abroad? What documents do I need

The acquisition of a vehicle abroad by a buyer with nationality or residence in Spain It involves a series of mandatory administrative procedures to be able to circulate with the car without problems. If, on the other hand, both the car and the driver are foreigners and circulate through Spanish territory for a trip or vacation, it will not be necessary to initiate this procedure, for example.

When registering a vehicle from abroad and needing a certain type of document, everything will depend on the place of purchase and the country in which it was made, being this member of the European Union or not. From the General Directorate of Traffic they explain it as follows.

Mandatory documents

Whatever the circumstances in which this registration takes place, it is mandatory to present it at the corresponding Traffic Headquarters the following documents:

From now on, papers will have to be added according to the particular situation of each driver and each vehicle.

Special documents

If the vehicle is purchased in the European Union:

Original vehicle documentation. Vehicle technical file issued by the ITV.



And, in this case, depending on the type of operation it will be necessary:

If it has been a sale between individuals: sale contract and its translation into Spanish and the Property Transfer Tax (ITP) settled with the Tax Agency.In foreign sales: invoice with VAT / VAT number.In national sales: invoice and proof of Treasury and registration in the activity.

If the car, on the other hand, has been acquired in a country outside the European Union, the following documents will be required:

Original vehicle documentation Single Administrative Document (DUA) issued by Customs (unless the ITV card shows the importation of the vehicle).