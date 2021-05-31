Can I go to pass the ITV if I am not the owner of the vehicle?

This Tuesday opens the new manual of the Vehicle Technical Inspection with a whole series of changes that affect the severity of possible faults detected in the ABS system and in the mirrors as well as intensifying the control of the emission system both in cars and motorcycles.

For all those drivers who now have to pass ITV in this new modality, It never hurts to remember some aspects and mandatory requirements when going to the inspection centers so as not to waste too much time and speed up the entire vehicle examination process. For example, It is mandatory to present the technical inspection card while in the case of the circulation permit, ITV technicians may consult it in the Registry if it is not presented.

Regarding the person in charge of taking the vehicle to the ITV, Who is obliged to attend? Contrary to what it may seem, the driver who takes the car to the station you don’t have to be the owner. Moreover, in some cases, the mechanical workshops themselves offer to leave the car ready for inspection and, in addition, take it themselves.

And is that the technical inspection It is a revision process that only and exclusively concerns the vehicleregardless of who wears it and who shows up for the review. The cars that have between 4 and 10 years old will have to attend every two years to their respective technical center while those who exceed the decade will have to go annually.

To avoid wasting time, lines or even having to come back another day it is recommended to request an appointment either by phone or on the websites of each ITV center. Thus, in addition, the corresponding security measures may be respected.