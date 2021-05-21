Can I get three vaccines to be more protected?

Is there a risk of spreading the virus after being vaccinated? 1:05

(CNN Spanish) – This Friday, Dr. Elmer Huerta continues to clarify doubts regarding the vaccines against covid-19. Among the questions we receive are if three vaccines would be better than two to be more protected, what to do after being vaccinated, and more.

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus. Information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family.

Questions about covid-19 vaccines

This week, many listeners, including: Dominic, Melba, Adriana, Angelique, Álvaro, Catalina, José, Leonor, Laura, Elena, Cesar, Her and Tiziana, who for different reasons do not trust the vaccines that have been put in their countries, ask if it is possible to re-vaccinate with another type of vaccine in the United States or Europe.

Hello everybody. The only study published is that of the combination of the Oxford / AstraZeneca and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines that can be used one after the other. Please listen to the May 19 episode to hear the details.

Doctor, is there a study of the impact that people who do not get vaccinated will cause? In my country, Guatemala, there is little influx of vaccination, but will that affect those of us who want to be vaccinated? – Fernando PolvoritaGt (@polvoritaGt) May 17, 2021

Hello Fernando, the main problem that a large part of the population is not vaccinated is that society will not achieve community or herd immunity.

Obviously, those who do not get vaccinated will be exposed to severe complications from covid-19.

@drhuerta I received 1 and 2 doses of sputnik. where is there information about this vaccine? – ana Tejera (@ anatejera37) May 20, 2021

Hello Ana, I beg you to listen to the episodes of August 12 and February 3, which are about the Sputnik V vaccine.

@drhuerta Dr I already vaccinated myself with the Jhonson & Jhonson vaccine, theoretically when you consider I should get vaccinated again, one year? – RODRIGO SARASTI G (@RODRIGOSARASTI) May 20, 2021

It’s a good question Rodrigo. That is a piece of information that is not yet known.

We may have to wait for phase 3 studies of vaccines to find out how much we are still protected one year after vaccination.

@drhuerta hello dr huerta. We might think that if 1 brand “x” vaccine is good and necessary, then injecting this and the brand “y” is even better but still better also if a third brand “z” is injected, being that it will be 3 times more protected. how correct is this? – Greivin Viquez Alfar (@Greivin_Viquez) May 20, 2021

Hi Greivin, it’s a good question, but the answer is no. This is because, according to the data we have so far, all the vaccines in use prevent serious disease, the one that takes us to the hospital with complications.

So I think a single vaccination is the right thing to do.

@drhuerta Good afternoon. I am 36 weeks pregnant and just got my first dose of Sputnik. My doubts are, does immunity benefit the baby too? Are the side effects also felt by the baby, since I am not feeling well at all? Greetings – MF (@ laMejorMar4Ever) May 20, 2021

Hello MF, of course I do. As we heard in the April 5 and 27 episode, vaccinating pregnant women allows protective antibodies to cross the placenta and reach the baby.

That is why the CDC in the United States recommends that pregnant women be vaccinated.

@drhuerta hello greetings Dr. from Venezuela I wanted to ask you a question my 62-year-old father received the second dose of sputnik first and before the first my question is then after 21 days can you place the one that was missing or something happens? – JaCkSoN (@ JacksonRG92) May 19, 2021

Your question is very interesting Jackson. As we heard in the August 12 and February 3 episodes, the Sputnik V vaccine uses two different cold viruses. The first dose is with AdV26, while the second is with AdV5.

I wouldn’t see a problem with reversing the order because the reason for using two different viruses is to prevent the formation of antibodies against the first virus from affecting the effectiveness of the second dose. From what you tell us, it appears that your father received AdV5 as the first dose.

I think you could get the AdV26 now. Obviously, I beg you to consult your doctor.

@drhuerta I had Covid in August of last year, I already had the first Pfizer vaccine 4 weeks ago and I had seen an article on some occasion where it said that if Covid had already given us, we only required one dose. Is this true ? – maria fernanda fonnegra (@ mariafe52858189) May 19, 2021

Hello María Fernanda, as we heard in the episode of March 22, a study showed that people who had already had covid-19 responded very well to the first dose and very little to the second, suggesting that one would be enough for them. single dose.

But I tell you that this has not yet been translated into a recommendation, so the current thing is to receive two doses.

@drhuerta Dear doctor, a consultation, a friend has been receiving the rabies vaccine, if you plan to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the next few days, will you have a problem? – Angel Espinoza (@Solardark) May 18, 2021

Very good question, Angel.

I think it is advisable – to avoid the sum of side effects – is that they allow at least two weeks after the rabies vaccination to get the covid-19 vaccination.

Questions about vaccines and pre-existing diseases

@drhuerta good night doctor my question is the following I am 45 years old and I am afraid to get the vaccine since I suffer from allergies and circulatory problems that I would recommend thanks – Wendy Valdez (@maxchinellyss) May 19, 2021

Hi Wendy, there is no problem with you getting vaccinated. Those conditions will not be aggravated by vaccination.

@drhuerta good afternoon dr. I do not have a thyroid gland and I take euthirox daily, can I get vaccinated against covid 19? Thanks – LNCH (@ gitana303) May 19, 2021

Sure, Lynch. There is no problem with you getting vaccinated. Lucky.

@drhuerta, very good day.

My mother is 62 years old and has high blood pressure, can she be vaccinated with any of the existing vaccines? – Santiago Caizatoa Ron (@crevlavie) May 18, 2021

Of course, Santiago. Your mother can benefit – and be protected from developing a serious disease – with any of the vaccines in use.

Questions about contagion

@drhuerta Doctor excuse a vaccinated person infects another person who is not vaccinated with the same intensity as if they were asymptomatic thanks – eleana vela (@EleanaVela) May 16, 2021

Hello Eleana, that is a point that is in full study. Apparently, the contagiousness of a vaccinated person who becomes infected is possible, but has not yet been fully quantified.

We must be vigilant.

@drhuerta after having had coronavirus, how long of immunity do I have? Could it reinfect me again? – Cyndi Alanis (@AlanisCyndi) May 20, 2021

Hello Cyndi, it is not yet known how long vaccination protects us. We will have to wait for the phase 3 studies of the vaccines to have an answer to your question.

On the other hand, it is possible for a vaccinated person to be reinfected.

Fortunately, the disease that develops is almost always mild and does not cause complications.

Dr. Huerta, if a person undergoes surgery for a brain cavernoma, is he more vulnerable to covid to cause serious infection or death? Can it be considered a congenital or rare disease for the minsa vaccine schedule? – Kari (@karinapseg) May 19, 2021

Hello Kari, being a congenital vascular malformation, it is possible that a person with a cerebral cavernoma may have a higher risk of being complicated by covid-19 and, therefore, must be vaccinated to be protected.

@drhuerta I have been the first positive in the family. I have infected my wife, my 6-year-old son, my 64-year-old mother-in-law and possibly a 16-year-old asthmatic teenager. My doctor has already discharged me, I have already passed the covid. What should I do now? Isolate myself? Can I have a relapse? – Sergio A. Velez G. (@sergio_a_velez) May 19, 2021

Hello Sergio, I am very sorry. You do not need to isolate yourself, I do not think it is possible that you get infected with the same virus.

Take care of your family.

Questions about what to do after getting the vaccine

Good afternoon, greetings from Mexico, I have received the CanSino vaccine and they recommended me not to drink alcohol or consume substances with caffeine. What are the reasons for these recommendations? – Javs (@ Javs00693353) May 16, 2021

Hi Javs, the truth is that -as far as I know- there is no scientific basis for that recommendation.

@drhuerta hello Dr. Today I vaccinated with Cansino, three hours later as usual, I took 4 grams of vitamin C. This can eliminate the effect of the vaccine and require another? – José Camacho Higareda (@ JosCamachoHiga1) May 20, 2021

Hi José, first of all, I think that high doses of vitamin C are not advisable. They have not shown any beneficial effects.

Second, I don’t think anything is happening, although that point has not been studied yet.

@drhuerta please, in Arequipa the health members recommend to those vaccinated NOT to bathe for three days and avoid eating pork, fish and shellfish. Does this recommendation have any scientific basis? – Maria Elena Cornejo (@cucharonviajero) May 19, 2021

Hello, Maria Elena. There is no scientific basis for this strange recommendation.

Dr. Huerta, I was given the Cansino vaccine, I have developed very strong flu symptoms, can I take viral medicine? Thanks for your kind reply – Bibi Casco (@bibicasco) May 18, 2021

Hello Bibi, of course I do, as long as your doctor recommends it.

Remember that the vaccine does not contain the active virus, so an antiviral medicine would not have any effect on the vaccine.

