Since the first case of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was reported in Nicaragua, residents quickly took preventive measures to prevent the spread and illness of Covid-19. In the absence of Daniel Ortega’s government policies due to the pandemic, some decided to isolate themselves, avoid crowds and comply with the hygiene measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

However, villagers go to markets, supermarkets, or street vendors to stock up on food, buy food on the streets, or place home orders for food. The World Health Organization recently assured that there are no studies showing that Covid-19 can be transmitted through food or from food packaging; and recalled that the spread of the virus occurs by direct contact of people through the drops that are expelled when coughing or sneezing by someone who has the virus.

In the case of eating a food contaminated with the new coronavirus, the epidemiologist Leonel Argüello explains that the person will not get sick from Covid-19, since the virus enters the lungs through the respiratory route and not through the intestinal route; and adds that the specific transmission routes are the respiratory route and contact with a contaminated surface.

In a simple example, Arguello reports that just as a person enters through a door to a house, the coronavirus has a specific entrance into the human body. “If you have a food that is contaminated with the virus, you grab the food and put it in your mouth, chew it, eat it and swallow it, it does not enter that door (the airways), but enters the window (that is, the digestive system) ».

When this happens, it clarifies that the virus will go to the digestive tract and the person will defecate it without having caught the disease. Meanwhile, the virus will remain in the stool but will not be able to infect someone else. The same happens with urine, explains Argüello. “The peculiarity (of the virus) is that it affects the lungs first and then the other organs,” he adds.

THE PRESS / ARCHIVE

Both the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) ensure that there is no evidence linking food or its packaging to the transmission of the coronavirus.

Although there are also no studies that food packaging transmits Covid-19, the epidemiologist warns that the spread of the virus can occur if a healthy person touches a container that has been handled by another infected person since the virus remains for several days in materials like plastic. The WHO assures that SARS-CoV-2 can remain up to 72 hours in plastic and stainless steel, 4 hours in copper and 24 hours in cardboard.

Given this, Argüello recommends continually washing your hands with soap and water, avoiding touching your face with dirty hands and washing food containers with soap and water. Clean the food, separate the raw food from the prepared food and disinfect with water and soap or chlorine the place where the already clean food will be placed. It also recommends cleaning the cans as other diseases such as leptospirosis or hepatitis A can occur.

“You always have to be aware that the virus is everywhere for a very simple reason: I put air in when I breathe and I take out air, when I take out I am taking out millions of viruses and I am throwing those viruses where I am breathing; and I breathe at least 14 times per minute, “says the epidemiologist.

Recommendations for handling food

The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued recommendations on food handling:

– Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables with tap water, including those with skin or peel that is not eaten. Rub them with a clean brush. For canned goods, remember to clean the lid before opening it.

-When you unpack your groceries, refrigerate or freeze meat, chicken, eggs, shellfish, and other perishable foods like lettuce, herbs within 2 hours of purchasing them.

-Clean and disinfect kitchen counters regularly using a commercially available disinfectant product or a homemade solution made with 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) of fragrance-free liquid chlorine bleach in 1 gallon of water, or 4 teaspoons of bleach in a quarter of water.

-Always keep in mind the 4 key steps of food safety – cleaning, separating, cooking and cooling.

Meals by delivery

Self-isolation has also led business owners to offer their food delivery service and the residents themselves to request the service to avoid exposing themselves to the virus on the premises. On this situation, Argüello ensures that the container where the food comes from must be cleaned or removed and put on a plate and hands washed with soap and water before eating. For example, in the case of pizzas you have to take them out of the cardboard box in which they are usually packed.

On whether to reheat food when ordering at home, the specialist says that it is not necessary because if the virus is present, it will not die. In the case of frozen meals, the procedure is the same and taking into account that these can be broken down more easily.

Argüello remembers that a contaminated food can produce food poisoning, with symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea; as well as parasites.

The World Health Organization has called on food companies to take strict hygiene, physical distance, and sanitation measures at the stages of food preparation, production, and marketing. It also urges them to use protective equipment to avoid or reduce the risk of contaminating the surface of food or packaging with the virus.