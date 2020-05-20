Every year millions of Spaniards are faced with the process of making the Income statement, which overwhelms many. And it is that every spring countless doubts accumulate regarding this situation. One of the most frequently asked questions relates to thealimony as a consequence of a separation or divorce.To learn more about how to file the Income Tax return you can access the following manual.

Many people do not know whether or not the amounts paid or received from alimony have some type of differentiated tax treatment in the income tax of natural persons.

As reported by the ownTax agencyOn its website, in cases of legal separation or divorce, it will normally be established, on the one hand, “a compensatory pension in favor of one of the spouses, and, on the other hand, the obligation topay a food amount for the children, for the parent who does not have them in their care “.

“In the special assumption that the obligation of a single payment is established, without specifying in the judicial resolution or in the regulatory agreement which part corresponds to a compensatory pension and which part to annuities for maintenance, the impossibility of determining the amount corresponding to the compensatory pensionprevents applying the base reduction for this concept. All this without prejudice to the fact that at a later time the amounts corresponding to each item can be judicially specified. “

When does the 2019 Income campaign end?

The 2019 Income campaign, which began in April, opened the possibility of attending the collaborating entities, autonomous communities and AET offices in person for the annual declaration on May 13. So thatit is already possible to personally go to the relevant offices.

Regarding theterm of the campaign, it will end on June 30 in general, although it will conclude previously, on June 26, in the cases of declarations with the result of depositing by direct debit.

The 2019 Income statement will already incorporate the exemption from withholdings ofmaternity and paternity benefitsas well as the extension of the deduction forlarge family,up to 600 euros per year, for each of the children who are part of the large family that exceeds the minimum number of children required for said family to have acquired the status of large family of general or special category, among others.

Theelectronic filing onlineIt can be done with an electronic ID, electronic certificate, PIN code or reference number. For all models, the electronic DNI and / or the electronic certificate may be used, for individuals, representatives of legal entities and any other entity. The PIN Code and the reference number may only be used by individuals.

Documents to present

It is essential that before the appointment, it is known what specific and exact documentation must be brought, knowing that, as the Agency highlights, “otherwise they will not be able to attend to you.” Check here how to make the declaration step by step.

Theessential documents, highlights the Tax Agency itself, are the following:

-Original ID of the holder who attends the appointment and photocopy of the DNI of all those who appear in the declaration.

-Authorization signed by other declarants and their photocopy of the DNI (members of the family unit or third parties) to make the declaration on their behalf.

-IBAN bank account number.

-Cadastral references of all the properties you own or in which you live for rent or in other circumstances.

In addition, it is important to go with all the documents that prove the income that you have and for which you are obliged to declare, based on income from work, real estate, etc:

-Certificate issued by the payer.

-Documentation related to dismissal or dismissal: amount of compensation, date of agreement of dismissal or dismissal, approval of the employment regulation file or opening of the consultation period with the labor authority, in the event of collective dismissal.

Income from real estate capital (apartment rentals, premises, garage spaces …): list and supporting documents of income (contracts) and deductible expenses (invoices).

Income from movable capital: certificates from companies, financial and insurance entities, contracts, receipts for expenses, etc.

Income from economic activities in objective estimation (modules): supporting documents of the elements or parameters of the activity used during the year. According to the activity, for example, employed personnel, consumption of electrical energy, surface of the premises, fiscal power of the vehicle, income, books of investment goods, etc.

Capital gains and losses: Whether due to the sale of the habitual residence and transfers of properties, the corresponding deeds, the dates entered, the statements in which the deduction was recorded and the mortgage loans must be proven.

Other documents

Finally, it is also necessary to present the receipts of the insurance linked to the mortgage, documents of amounts paid in the case of a rent and other expenses that imply relief; supporting documents for collaboration with NGOs, donations, etc.

.