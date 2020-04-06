The scientific report of the Spanish Ministry of Health stated that humans could transmit coronavirus to pets, but it is unknown if the transmission could be the reverse

EFE –

The persons infected could convey the coronavirus to dogs, cats Y ferrets occasionally but it is unknown if the transmission it could be the other way around, that is, animals to humans, according to a new scientific report from the Spanish Ministry of Health.

The document, entitled “Scientific-technical information, disease due to coronavirus, COVID-19“dated April 4 and known today, collects” scientific evidence “on the pandemic and refers to the impact of animals of company.

Written by the technicians of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, it refers to the cases of two dogs in Hong Kong and that of a cat in Belgium, who had viral load detected, had respiratory and digestive symptoms and lived with a person sick with COVID-19.

In addition, infection in cats Y ferrets, with active replication of the virus in the respiratory tract, which could also be seen “with much less intensity” in dogs.

Active replication of the virus has not been observed in pigs, chickens, and ducks after experimental inoculation.

“These data -the technicians point out- indicate that there could be transmission from humans infected to dogs, cats Y ferrets occasionally and it is unknown if the transmission could happen from these animals to the humans“

Experts explain that the most likely primary source of the disease, as in other outbreaks caused by coronavirus, is of animal origin, and remember that at this moment it seems clear that the reservoir of the virus is the bat. Meanwhile, research continues on the intermediate host animal and there is controversy between the pangolin, a small mammal that lives in Asia and Africa, and others.

The way in which the virus could be transmitted from the animal source to the first cases humans It is unknown, remember the experts from the Spanish center, who nevertheless consider that everything points to direct contact with the animals infected or their secretions.

In studies carried out on models animals with others coronavirus Tropism (affinity of a given virus with one or more tissues of its host) has been observed for the cells of different organs and systems, producing mainly respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms.

This could indicate, according to the technicians, that the transmission from animal to humans of those others coronavirus “It could be through respiratory secretions and / or material from the digestive system.”