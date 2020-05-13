Related news

Sacyr’s quarterly results presentation has not left analysts indifferent. The specialists agree in recommending the purchase of shares of the Spanish multinational with very positive projections for the value.

Specifically, analyst ratings they put the share of the concessionaire company in the range of between 2.06 and 2.94 euros per share. A value that would suppose a revaluation of the titles of between 28% and 83% from the current 1.6 euros.

The different reports that have been published in the last few hours point to “the solid generation of cash and the absence of traffic risk” as the main values ​​of the company in the short term.

Similarly, these reports point to the operating figures of the Sacyr businesses that have accumulated increases in revenues of 1% and 16% of Ebitda. In this context, analysts highlight Sacyr’s integrated model, in which more than 50% of the Engineering and Infrastructure portfolio is linked to Concession projects.

No traffic risk

Concession assets have a low exposure to traffic declines, since most contracts indicate payments for availability, not for use. This model limits risk in times of crisis like the current one.

Furthermore, analysts highlight the the company’s comfortable liquidity position. It has recently obtained credit lines worth 300 million euros to meet this year’s maturities, in the event that the ECP (European Commercial Paper) is not renewed.

Finally, some analysts positively value the measures that Sacyr has taken in relation to its participation in Repsol. The reduction in book value to 9.66 euros per share, and the provision of 30 million euros made to cover possible negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic are highly regarded.

