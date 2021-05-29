Can Google with Android 12 compete (finally) against Apple?

Android 12 may be the perfect excuse to create the ultimate ecosystem.

Android and iOS are without a doubt the two most popular mobile operating systems in the world. The first, under the tutelage of Google, stands out for its freedom and its infinite possibilities. The second, that of Apple, for being more closed, secure and for an ecosystem in which all devices fit perfectly.

With their advantages and disadvantages, it is also true that both operating systems have more and more common elements. Now, Google has presented its new version Android 12, which in addition to bringing many new features, could face (finally) the perfect ecosystem of the bitten apple, or that’s what we want.

With Android 12, Google could create its own ecosystem

Computers, tablets, watches, mobile phones, smart watches … Apple has created a perfect set of devices. Each of these products complements the previous one and, to top it all, manages to create new needs. The user who buys an iPhone ends up buying an iPad, later AirPods, then an Apple Watch … and so on until they end up in the Cupertino sect with no possibility of any return.

As for Apple, many things can be criticized but in the latter that we have explained, they are true geniuses. Quite the opposite of Google by the way. The Big G company may have the best mobile operating system but it’s a complete disaster otherwise, especially when it comes to marketing.

It has left the market for tablets, its Chromebooks do not finish starting outside countries like the United States and smart watches with Wear OS are still light years from the Apple Watch. Luckily with Android 12 all this could change.

Android 12 is the biggest revolution in years. Not only is it a total facelift in terms of interface, but also in intentions. The first step in the total renovation of Wear OS and its alliance with a giant like Samsung.

WearOS has been combined with Tizen to improve the performance and autonomy of watches. Additionally, the development platform has been unified, welcoming Tizen developers. Both Google and Samsung are interested in competing with Apple in this market, so very good things can come out of this alliance.

For all this it is time for Google to put the batteries. Make Android 12 the turning point to create your own ecosystem. We do not mean that it becomes the new Apple but we do learn something from them.

Create an operating system that in addition to being able to enjoy it on a mobile phone, we can make use of it on tablets, watches and computers such as Chromebooks or at least, that all these devices complement each other. Let Google do what it takes to resemble Apple in this regard. May Android 12 be the turning point we all want.

