Can fish and other marine animals drown?

Gill damage

Fish can suffer gill damage from some types of hooks. Nevertheless, they could also suffer from a disease. Pathogens, primarily bacteria, adhere to the gills, blocking them from filtering oxygen from the water or degrading them to the point where they no longer function.

“It’s like we have a respiratory disease really serious “, said the researcher. Adding that” it makes the animal work much more to breathe “.

On the other hand, although some fish can pump water through their gills while at rest, many fish need to swim constantly so that the water flows next to it. So if they get caught in a net, they will most likely suffocate.